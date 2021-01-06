Oil industry seeks relief on late royalty payments to state

The Land Board is charging a lesser amount of interest and waived any penalties if companies meet the April deadline.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oil and gas companies owe hundreds of millions of dollars in deductions taken out of royalties on state-owned minerals, Land Commissioner Jodi Smith told the committee. The deductions account for costs related to oil transportation, as well as gathering and removing impurities from gas to get it ready for sale further down the processing chain. Royalty money collected by the state benefits education and public institutions.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, aims to reduce the maximum amount of interest and penalties the state can charge for late royalties. The measure would reduce the level to a base interest rate set by the Bank of North Dakota plus 4%, which is equal to the minimal amount of interest the Land Board is charging through April. The base rate is now 3.25% but can fluctuate.