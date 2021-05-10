Officials chart merger of North Dakota Health, Human Services agencies

"We don't know what the future holds, so I think it's more of that evolutionary process in terms of how do we identify where there's gaps and how do we start to reorganize this new Department of Health and Human Services," he added.

Weisz said there initially won't be any employment changes, but he expects there to be attrition and employees shifted to other duties.

Jones said the next couple budget cycles could present new priorities for Health and Human Services. "There's not a lot of fat" in either agency, he said. Compared to other states' similar agencies on a per capita basis, Human Services is "tiny," he said.

"Any opportunity we have to leverage the talent we have across both agencies is huge," Jones said. "I guess what I'm getting at is, expect some change, but it should be seen as exciting change to make a difference."

State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi, the fifth person in the role in the last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, said the merger "will allow us to have a fresh look at how we really do things better."

The Legislature also changed aspects of the state health officer's role. The position can be held only by "a physician with substantive private or public administrative experience and public health experience."