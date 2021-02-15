Officials, advocates contemplate future of refugee resettlement in North Dakota

“If they're going to settle them here and that type of thing, I would hope that the counties would be involved in the conversation,” Peluso said. “I had no problem with what Lutheran Social Services tried to do. It’s a noble thing to put displaced people somewhere. But at the same time, you got to listen to the community and see what their wants are.”

Prakash Pathak is a medical student at the University of North Dakota. When he was 15, his family left a refugee camp in Nepal and resettled in Grand Forks. Having received life-changing support from the organization, Pathak said the news about LSSND was devastating.

“The whole situation was really sad for the immigrant community because they played such a critical role early on when we immigrated here,” Pathak said. “I’m concerned that future immigrants that come here might not get that kind of support.”

Pathak hopes that Human Services will be able to continue offering new refugees on-the-ground support that LSS provided. He said it is the small things like learning how to write a check or fill out a job application that makes a huge difference.

“I think the success of someone who comes here as a refugee is related to how much help they can get early on,” Pathak said. “I hope that the North Dakota Department of Human Services thinks about that and tries to do something similar.”

