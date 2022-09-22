October oil prices could revert North Dakota oil tax rate

North Dakota's oil extraction tax rate could fall after October if average oil prices remain below a state-set trigger price for a third consecutive month.
State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus on Thursday updated the Legislature's interim Legacy Fund Earnings Committee on the oil tax trigger, which took effect after oil prices held above $94.69 per barrel in March, April and May. The trigger increases the oil extraction tax paid by oil companies from 5% to 6%.
But August and September oil prices have been below the trigger price, and if October follows suit, the tax rate will fall back to 5% effective Nov. 1, according to Kroshus.
The trigger increases the overall tax rate on oil production from 10% to 11%.
The state collected oil extraction tax revenue increases of more than $59 million from June and July oil production due to the oil tax trigger being in effect. The trigger's rate "will also be in play" for August, September and October "at a minimum," according to Kroshus.
Average oil prices per barrel were $114.14 for June and $100.04 for July. August fell to $91.42, and the Sept. 1-20 period averaged $86.05.
State oil tax revenue through August has exceeded the 2021 Legislature's forecast by 52%, or more than $1 billion so far. Monthly oil taxes came in 161% above projections in August.
