Numerous coal, oil bills clear Legislature

Legislators also sought to add the agriculture commissioner to the Land Board through Senate Bill 2282 and several related measures, which would have placed the issue before voters because such a change would require an amendment to the state constitution. Board members opposed the bill in part because it would place all three regulators who make up the Industrial Commission on the board. The bill was amended into a study of the board’s makeup.

The state soon will begin sharing more oil tax revenue with the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation after lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2319. The legislation allows the tribe to share in taxes collected on wells that begin off the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation and extend horizontally underground across the boundary. Previously, the tribe could collect taxes only on wells entirely within the reservation boundary and on those that begin within the border and extend outside.