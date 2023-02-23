A notary public caught up in petition fraud allegations surrounding a North Dakota term limits ballot measure last year has had his notary commission revoked, the apparent first penalty for anyone involved in the case.

Former Secretary of State Al Jaeger in December revoked Zeph Toe's notary commission. Toe had 30 days to request a hearing after accepting service of the revocation, or until Feb. 6. The Attorney General's Office last week closed its file on Toe after not receiving a request for a hearing from him, making the revocation final, according to an AG memo.

The Tribune requested and received the documents revoking Toe's notary commission from new Secretary of State Michael Howe. Jaeger retired at the end of last year.

Toe had notarized 751 petition packets containing 21,684 signatures, which Jaeger rejected, citing notary errors.

Attorneys in court last summer focused heavily on alleged irregularities in the petition circulator affidavits Toe notarized, particularly inconsistent handwriting. Toe in an affidavit reaffirmed the validity of the affidavits he notarized.

"It appears to us that he didn't actually witness the circulator affixing their signature. That is in violation of the oath and everything that's all about a notary," Jaeger said in an evidentiary hearing in court last summer. "It's a reflection of the entire petition process of all the petitions that he notarized."

"Breaking the law, doing unlawful acts on these puts doubt on everything else that he did regarding these petitions," Jaeger said at the time. "What he did tainted everything else."

Jaeger's revocation order cited state law "in that a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or deceit was made against Toe in a legal proceeding," being a district court judge's order in the lawsuit that ultimately compelled the public vote on Measure 1 last fall.

"The Court finds that the numerous errors contained within Toe's notarized petitions show likely fraud," South Central District Judge James Hill wrote.

Toe did not immediately respond to two social media messages from the Tribune seeking comment. Revocation documents listed an Iowa address for him.

North Dakota voters ultimately approved the measure for term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, after the state Supreme Court ordered a public vote sought by measure backers in a lawsuit.

The court found that Jaeger "misapplied the law by excluding signatures on the basis of a determination that a pattern of likely notary violations on some petitions permitted his invalidation of all signatures on all petitions that were sworn before the same notary," Justice Jerod Tufte wrote in the unanimous opinion.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix did not immediately return a text message for comment on Toe's notary commission revocation.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley last summer referred an investigation into the petition fraud allegations to Ward County. The status of the probe is unclear.

The state House of Representatives this month advanced bills to crack down on validity of signatures on measure petitions.