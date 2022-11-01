 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

North Dakota's US Senate race marked by sharply different views, sharp criticism

From the North Dakota Election November 2022 series
  • 0
Becker-Christiansen-Hoeven

Becker, Christiansen, Hoeven

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven's reelection bid might be the most compelling of his three runs, with two challengers who heavily criticize him and offer starkly different visions for the seat. 

Hoeven, R-N.D., says he's focused on advancing North Dakota's top economic drivers of agriculture and energy, among other priorities.

Independent Rick Becker, whom Hoeven defeated for the state GOP Senate endorsement in April, touts resistance to Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda and to what he sees as overreach by federal agencies and a "woke" culture seeping into society. 

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, highlights her "problem solver" credentials from years in the engineering industry.

The three candidates debated Wednesday night in a sometimes-chaotic matchup with interrupting, shouting and cross-talk over issues of abortion, inflation and Becker's challenge.

People are also reading…

The annual salary for the position is $174,000; the term is for six years. Republicans hold all three of North Dakota's congressional seats. 

Becker

Becker

Becker

Becker is a plastic surgeon and outgoing Republican state representative for the Bismarck-area District 7. He launched his independent bid for U.S. Senate in August after his GOP convention loss.

He founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature, a group which political observers have tied to fissures within the state's dominant Republican Party. 

His priorities would be clamping down on Congress' "overspending" he links to inflation, mitigating "administrative overreach" of federal agencies, and resisting "the Biden agenda" or "leftist agenda."

"We've got this social-justice wokism that's driving everything in our country right now," said Becker, citing critical race theory in schools, "multigenderism being pushed on everybody" and "environmental extremism."

He touts his private sector, business and legislative experience as having prepared him for office. 

"What I've, I guess, honed is the ability to express my principles, convey the importance of those, and translate those into policies that people can understand and agree on and get them passed," Becker said.

He sees an "enthusiasm gap" between Becker and Hoeven supporters, viewing his backers as newly politically active and passionate, and perceiving Hoeven supporters as mainly concerned with "bringing home the bacon."

Christiansen

Christiansen is in her first run for office. She touts her 15 years of engineering experience, including two years at an ethanol plant and four years at the Spiritwood Cargill Malt Plant. 

101822-nws-christiansen.jpg

TOM STROMME, Tribune Katrina Christiansen is the Democratic-NPL candidate for the U.S. Senate.

"I consider myself a problem solver," she said. "I can pretty much take an idea or problem and see a solution through."

She said key for her is stabilizing government operations, moving away from threats of a government shutdown and debt ceiling fights. 

Her priorities are addressing inflation, such as through the next federal Farm Bill, ensuring energy and food are affordable, and addressing rural issues in ways private industry "can't or isn't willing to do." 

She said she likes the competitive nature of the three-way race for holding Hoeven more accountable. The dominant Republican Party's control of all statewide elected offices has been "problematic," she said, citing the $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under late GOP Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, his and his chief deputy's email accounts being deleted shortly after his death, and a Republican lawmaker being closely involved in the overrun building.

"I think that what we see is a GOP majority that's very comfortable breaking the rules and is so confident, they're not worried about it," Christiansen said. "And I think that Hoeven is confident and comfortable ... and that's not what you want from a representative. They need to have vision. They need to have passion."

She said Becker's vision is "very pessimistic" while Hoeven thinks little beyond "what do I need to do to win this seat so that I can be senator the next six years?"  

040322-nws-hoeven.jpg

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., speaks to delegates at the 2022 North Dakota Republican Convention in April 2022 in in the Bismarck Event Center. Sen. Hoeven received the party nomination for a third term after easily receiving more delegate votes than challenger Rick Becker.

Hoeven

Hoeven was Bank of North Dakota president from 1993-2000 and governor from 2000-10. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and is seeking a third term. He's won past elections by wide margins, most recently with 78% of the vote in 2016. 

He said his focus has been to "be a leader" on agriculture and energy, citing his influential seats on agriculture committees and his position to help write the next Farm Bill.

Hoeven touts his energy experience as governor during the early years of the Bakken oil boom, and his support of new coal industry technology for sequestering climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

"That's incredibly important to North Dakota. It's huge, huge impact, many, many billions, but think what it means for our country," Hoeven said.

He sees solutions to inflation in growing small businesses, producing more energy and solving supply chain issues.

Hoeven called Biden's agenda "wrong" for North Dakota and the country. The senator noted his support for 12 bills to end federal "COVID mandates." 

He voted for the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, citing its money for Red River Valley flood protection and additional highway funding, and opposed a costlier Biden proposal that passed the U.S. House.

Securing the U.S.-Mexico border and supporting law enforcement, military and veterans also are key for the senator. 

As for the race, Hoeven said he "stays focused on a good, strong, positive agenda for North Dakota."

"Both of the opponents have been very critical, but that doesn't help North Dakota, that doesn't serve North Dakota," he said. "They're putting forward criticism. They don't have a positive agenda for the state. I just laid out a very strong, positive agenda."

Burleigh County Election Manager Erika White explained the entire process on how votes are cast and counted on machines which are used in all 53 counties in North Dakota. Assisting White is McKenzie County Auditor/Treasurer Erica Johnsrud. The demonstration was held for members of the media and local residents and officials in Bismarck on Friday. The effort was to show how safe and secure the election process is as the mid-term elections coming up on Nov. 8th.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

Lawmakers: Term limit defeat has chance with groups' support

North Dakota’s Republican legislative majority leaders are predicting a narrow defeat by voters on a measure to impose term limits on lawmakers and the governor. Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP House Majority Leader Chet Pollert say push by a well-funded out-of-state group that got the issue on the ballot appeared insurmountable for a time. The leaders say they are encouraged by the more than two dozen organizations around the state that have recently come out publicly against the measure.

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use

A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft says that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie says that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019.

Auditor: North Dakota election systems 'incredibly secure'

Auditor: North Dakota election systems 'incredibly secure'

North Dakota’s state auditor said Thursday that an examination of state electoral systems conducted in response to voter concerns found the systems “incredibly secure.” Auditor Josh Gallion says he undertook the report in response to concerns nationally that false claims of election fraud and conspiracies are threats to democracy. Gallion says his office received many inquiries about North Dakota’s elections following former President Donald Trump’s lies of election fraud. The review was done between May 16 and July 31 by Oklahoma-based Secure Yeti. The review found six vulnerabilities to the election system but all were “low risk.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Why scientists think famous geyser Old Faithful might shut off again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News