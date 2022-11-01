North Dakota's US Senate race marked by sharply different views, sharp criticism

U.S. Sen. John Hoeven's reelection bid might be the most compelling of his three runs, with two challengers who heavily criticize him and offer starkly different visions for the seat.

Hoeven, R-N.D., says he's focused on advancing North Dakota's top economic drivers of agriculture and energy, among other priorities.

Independent Rick Becker, whom Hoeven defeated for the state GOP Senate endorsement in April, touts resistance to Democratic President Joe Biden's agenda and to what he sees as overreach by federal agencies and a "woke" culture seeping into society.

Democrat Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, highlights her "problem solver" credentials from years in the engineering industry.

The three candidates debated Wednesday night in a sometimes-chaotic matchup with interrupting, shouting and cross-talk over issues of abortion, inflation and Becker's challenge.

The annual salary for the position is $174,000; the term is for six years. Republicans hold all three of North Dakota's congressional seats.

Becker

Becker is a plastic surgeon and outgoing Republican state representative for the Bismarck-area District 7. He launched his independent bid for U.S. Senate in August after his GOP convention loss.

He founded the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus in the Legislature, a group which political observers have tied to fissures within the state's dominant Republican Party.

His priorities would be clamping down on Congress' "overspending" he links to inflation, mitigating "administrative overreach" of federal agencies, and resisting "the Biden agenda" or "leftist agenda."

"We've got this social-justice wokism that's driving everything in our country right now," said Becker, citing critical race theory in schools, "multigenderism being pushed on everybody" and "environmental extremism."

He touts his private sector, business and legislative experience as having prepared him for office.

"What I've, I guess, honed is the ability to express my principles, convey the importance of those, and translate those into policies that people can understand and agree on and get them passed," Becker said.

He sees an "enthusiasm gap" between Becker and Hoeven supporters, viewing his backers as newly politically active and passionate, and perceiving Hoeven supporters as mainly concerned with "bringing home the bacon."

Christiansen

Christiansen is in her first run for office. She touts her 15 years of engineering experience, including two years at an ethanol plant and four years at the Spiritwood Cargill Malt Plant.

"I consider myself a problem solver," she said. "I can pretty much take an idea or problem and see a solution through."

She said key for her is stabilizing government operations, moving away from threats of a government shutdown and debt ceiling fights.

Her priorities are addressing inflation, such as through the next federal Farm Bill, ensuring energy and food are affordable, and addressing rural issues in ways private industry "can't or isn't willing to do."

She said she likes the competitive nature of the three-way race for holding Hoeven more accountable. The dominant Republican Party's control of all statewide elected offices has been "problematic," she said, citing the $1.8 million building cost overrun incurred under late GOP Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, his and his chief deputy's email accounts being deleted shortly after his death, and a Republican lawmaker being closely involved in the overrun building.

"I think that what we see is a GOP majority that's very comfortable breaking the rules and is so confident, they're not worried about it," Christiansen said. "And I think that Hoeven is confident and comfortable ... and that's not what you want from a representative. They need to have vision. They need to have passion."

She said Becker's vision is "very pessimistic" while Hoeven thinks little beyond "what do I need to do to win this seat so that I can be senator the next six years?"

Hoeven

Hoeven was Bank of North Dakota president from 1993-2000 and governor from 2000-10. He was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010 and is seeking a third term. He's won past elections by wide margins, most recently with 78% of the vote in 2016.

He said his focus has been to "be a leader" on agriculture and energy, citing his influential seats on agriculture committees and his position to help write the next Farm Bill.

Hoeven touts his energy experience as governor during the early years of the Bakken oil boom, and his support of new coal industry technology for sequestering climate-warming carbon dioxide emissions.

"That's incredibly important to North Dakota. It's huge, huge impact, many, many billions, but think what it means for our country," Hoeven said.

He sees solutions to inflation in growing small businesses, producing more energy and solving supply chain issues.

Hoeven called Biden's agenda "wrong" for North Dakota and the country. The senator noted his support for 12 bills to end federal "COVID mandates."

He voted for the Federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, citing its money for Red River Valley flood protection and additional highway funding, and opposed a costlier Biden proposal that passed the U.S. House.

Securing the U.S.-Mexico border and supporting law enforcement, military and veterans also are key for the senator.

As for the race, Hoeven said he "stays focused on a good, strong, positive agenda for North Dakota."