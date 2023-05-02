North Dakota's Unclaimed Property Division has surpassed a milestone.
The agency has returned $100 million to state residents since its inception in 1975, officials announced Tuesday.
Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts and uncashed checks.
“States are required to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes,” State Unclaimed Property Administrator Joseph Heringer said. “It is your money, and it should be returned to you.”
For more information go to unclaimedproperty.nd.gov. A national database is at www.missingmoney.com.