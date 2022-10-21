 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota's highest-fundraising legislative candidates are mix of new, old

  Updated
Election 2022 North Dakota Logo

Top fundraising candidates in North Dakota's legislative races include a newcomer in a competitive Bismarck race, and also several longtime incumbents in rural districts.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum has given nearly $1.4 million this year to a political group run by former advisers that has targeted fellow Republicans in primary elections, where party members compete against one another to advance to the general election. It's unclear where the Dakota Leadership PAC is spending money this fall.

North Dakota's 139 legislative candidates had raised a combined $1.79 million as of Thursday, according to a Tribune analysis of campaign finance filings. 

The Top 10 fundraisers are:

  • District 10 House GOP nominee and former Rep. Steve Swiontek, of Fargo, $81,706
  • District 35 Senate GOP nominee Sean Cleary, of Bismarck, $77,152
  • District 28 Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, $43,650
  • District 33 Senate GOP nominee Keith Boehm, of Mandan, $40,476
  • District 9 House GOP nominee Donna Henderson, of Calvin, $39,968
  • District 25 Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, $37,841
  • District 27 Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, $37,349
  • District 44 Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, $32,534
  • District 19 Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock, $29,347
  • District 28 Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, $29,100

Candidates have raised an average of about $12,895, though several candidates have raised less than $1,000.

Two have raised nothing: independent District 20 House candidate Cathy Brenan of Hillsboro and Fargo-area Republican District 21 Senate nominee William Kloubec.

Fifteen Democrats have raised more than the average. Some candidates, such as Boehm, have given large amounts of their own money to their campaigns, while others, such as Cleary, have garnered smaller donations from a large number of people.

Ninety-three Republicans, 42 Democrats and four independents are running for 98 seats in the Legislature. 

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7. 

The 2023 Legislature will see major turnover in leadership and committee chairs due to high-profile retirements, reelection losses and redistricting. At least 30 of 141 lawmakers won't be back. 

Bismarck race

The District 35 Senate race between Cleary and Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, appears to be the most expensive legislative race in the state, with the candidates raising about $106,000 combined.

Both are among the top fundraising candidates for their respective parties. The District 35 Senate race also was the state's most expensive legislative race in 2018. 

The seat is the only one held by a Democrat representing Bismarck. 

Cleary said the district is "one of the few remaining, competitive districts in western North Dakota," with "independently minded" voters.

"I'm really grateful for everyone who's supported the campaign financially. I've been having a lot of good conversations, sharing with people the values and the goals I hope to bring to the Capitol, and thankful for the support that they've given in that way, too," he said.

Potter said the "highly contested" race is so because the Republican Party "would like a monopoly on this city delegation." Five districts encompass Bismarck.

Big money doesn't always ensure a victory.

Newcomer Boehm in the June primary election defeated longtime Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, who had raised more than $120,000. He had raised about $32,000, much of it his own money.

Dakota Leadership

Gov. Doug Burgum has given $1.375 million this year to the Dakota Leadership PAC, a political group run by former advisers that has targeted fellow Republicans, notably in June elections. 

Filings indicate he's given $140,000 of that total since the June primary, when intraparty races took place within the state's dominant Republican Party.

The group targeted ads in eight districts last June, with mixed results.

The wealthy former software executive's hefty donations have drawn scorn from ultraconservative Republican lawmakers who have called the governor's spending improper and illegal. 

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, burned Dakota Leadership mail ads in a video posted on the night of the June primary election. The group had supported his primary opponent, Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, whom Magrum defeated.

Many Democrats and Republicans have denounced Burgum for the perception of attempting to buy a friendlier Legislature.

Burgum has said his donations are nothing new in politics, citing legislators and executive branch officials who have supported each other in elections. 

Dakota Leadership Chairman Levi Bachmeier declined to say what races the group is targeting this fall.

"Just like a coach wouldn’t post their playbook online, we don’t publicly discuss our strategy," he told the Tribune.

The group, however, is not engaging in ballot measure campaigns to put term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, and to legalize recreational marijuana. Burgum has said he supports the term limits measure.

Dakota Leadership has spent more than $1.33 million this year, with a nearly $40,000 ending balance reported Oct. 7. How the group spent that money isn't reported. 

Burgum gave more than $3.23 million to Dakota Leadership in 2020, and about $48,000 in 2021. 

Candidate   District    Party    Money Raised 
Steven Swiontek 10 R $81,706.44
Sean Cleary 35 R $77,152.44
Robert Erbele 28 R $43,650.00
Keith Boehm 33 R $40,476.44
Donna Henderson 9 R $39,968.44
Larry Luick 25 R $37,840.88
Ruth Buffalo 27 D $37,348.96
Karla Rose Hanson 44 D $32,534.36
David Monson 19 R $29,347.44
Mike Brandenburg 28 R $29,100.03
Tracy Potter 35 D $28,842.00
Josh Boschee 44 D $27,869.01
Mike Beltz 20 R $27,090.59
Curtis Olafson 10 R $26,547.94
Kathy Skroch 25 R $25,272.18
Cindy Schreiber-Beck 25 R $24,093.46
Zachary Ista 43 D $23,662.00
Merrill Piepkorn 44 D $23,217.65
Alisa Mitskog 25 D $23,190.44
Ron Sorvaag 45 R $22,700.44
Jared Hagert 20 R $21,596.18
Jason Dockter 7 R $21,589.44
Jim Dotzenrod 25 D $19,730.44
Kristin Roers 27 R $19,672.54
Bob Martinson 35 R $19,440.00
Janne Myrdal 19 R $18,858.03
Craig Headland 29 R $18,688.44
Brandon Prichard 8 R $18,575.00
Dennis Johnson 15 R $18,500.44
Don Vigesaa 29 R $18,490.60
Michelle Strinden 41 R $18,325.44
Kent Weston 9 R $18,300.22
Randy Lemm 20 R $18,222.44
JoNell Bakke 43 D $18,078.44
Don Morrison 35 D $17,480.00
Gretchen Dobervich 11 D $17,199.01
Austen Schauer 13 R $17,115.44
Greg Stemen 27 R $16,840.44
Scott Louser 5 R $16,800.44
Jeremy Olson 26 R $16,600.44
Terry Wanzek 29 R $16,274.22
Megan Edwardson 41 D $15,538.25
Keith Kempenich 39 R $15,400.00
Lillian Jones 41 R $15,263.50
Dwight Kiefert 24 R $15,200.44
Josh Christy 27 R $15,175.44
Matt Heilman 7 R $15,153.41
Kathy Hogan 21 D $14,928.75
Judy Estenson 15 R $14,786.51
Donald Schaible 31 R $14,299.03
Karen Karls 35 R $14,295.44
Mary Adams 43 D $14,009.37
Madeline Luke 24 I $13,909.00
Dale Patten 26 R $13,900.44
Mike Lefor 37 R $13,650.44
Hamida Dakane 10 D $13,629.18
Lori VanWinkle 3 R $13,400.22
Karen Rohr 31 R $12,800.00
Jim Grueneich 28 R $12,269.00
Kris Mount 35 D $12,220.32
Michelle Axtman 7 R $12,216.44
Lisa Deville 4 D $12,096.10
Mike Schatz 39 R $11,920.40
Lawrence Klemin 47 R $11,894.00
Jeff Barta 43 R $11,849.22
Terry Jones 4 R $11,548.44
Jeff Magrum 8 R $11,137.58
Brenda Malo 9 R $11,000.00
SuAnn Olson 8 R $10,708.72
Anna Novak 33 R $10,675.44
Shawn Vedaa 6 R $10,650.44
Kyle Davison 41 R $10,550.00
Greg Kessel 39 R $10,519.38
Liz Conmy 11 D $10,475.00
Mike Motschenbacher 47 R $10,126.44
Randy Burckhard 5 R $9,650.44
Mike Dwyer 47 R $9,344.30
Karen Anderson 19 R $9,225.44
Mark Sanford 17 R $9,200.00
Tim Mathern 11 D $9,165.00
Cole Christensen 24 R $8,761.15
Jorin Johnson 41 R $8,615.44
Mary Schneider 21 D $8,233.23
Ryan Braunberger 10 D $7,551.14
Carter Eisinger 11 R $7,492.30
Kathy Frelich 15 R $7,268.44
Landon Bahl 17 R $7,025.44
Jonathan Sickler 17 R $6,850.44
Scott Wagner 45 R $6,774.58
Judy Lee 13 R $6,575.44
Carrie McLeod 45 R $6,429.36
Bill Tveit 33 R $6,150.44
Marvin Nelson 9 D $5,950.00
Jay Fisher 5 R $5,700.44
Brad Bekkedahl 1 R $5,650.44
Brad Leeser 11 R $5,323.44
Jay Elkin 36 R $5,034.91
Eric Murphy 43 R $4,885.00
Ethan Harsell 43 R $4,680.00
Jim Jonas 13 R $4,575.44
Richard Marcellais 9 R $4,350.00
Paul Hanson 20 D $4,325.00
Dawson Holle 31 R $4,115.00
Thomas Casler 27 D $3,932.27
Jeff Hoverson 3 R $3,750.00
Vicky Steiner 37 R $3,676.03
Jayme Davis 9 D $3,641.65
Collette Brown 15 D $3,582.22
LaurieBeth Hager 21 D $3,493.14
David Richter 1 R $3,400.44
Robert Tolar 6 I $3,368.39
Sonja Kaye 27 D $3,347.83
Patrick Hatlestad 1 R $3,275.00
Damian Ridl 10 D $3,202.36
Dean Rummel 37 R $3,200.44
Ben Vig 29 D $3,200.00
Clayton Fegley 4 R $3,100.44
Travis Hipsher 19 D $3,000.00
Bob Paulson 3 R $2,850.00
Gary Kreidt 33 R $2,550.00
Dori Hauck 36 R $2,475.22
Thea Lee 39 I $2,050.00
Lynnell Popowski 19 D $2,000.00
Todd Beard 23 R $1,850.44
Joseph Nesdahl 3 D $1,765.00
Scott Dyk 23 R $1,550.00
Thomas Passa 20 D $1,500.00
Chea Altenburg 44 R $1,500.00
Heather Lawrence-Skadsem   15 D $1,325.00
Nico Rios 23 R $1,150.44
Bjorn Altenburg 44 R $1,125.00
Charles Linderman 29 D $920.00
Sharon Ulmer 28 D $850.00
Mike Faith 31 D $750.00
Jill Hipsher 19 D $650.00
Kelby Timmons 26 R $172.55
Kaitlyn Huss 24 D $50.00
Cathy Brenan 20 I $0.00
William Kloubec 21 R $0.00
TOTAL $1,792,341.23

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Iranian trainers on the ground help Russia with Ukraine drone attacks, US says

