North Dakota's highest-fundraising legislative candidates are mix of new, old

Top fundraising candidates in North Dakota's legislative races include a newcomer in a competitive Bismarck race, and also several longtime incumbents in rural districts.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum has given nearly $1.4 million this year to a political group run by former advisers that has targeted fellow Republicans in primary elections, where party members compete against one another to advance to the general election. It's unclear where the Dakota Leadership PAC is spending money this fall.

North Dakota's 139 legislative candidates had raised a combined $1.79 million as of Thursday, according to a Tribune analysis of campaign finance filings.

The Top 10 fundraisers are:

District 10 House GOP nominee and former Rep. Steve Swiontek, of Fargo, $81,706

District 35 Senate GOP nominee Sean Cleary, of Bismarck, $77,152

District 28 Sen. Robert Erbele, R-Lehr, $43,650

District 33 Senate GOP nominee Keith Boehm, of Mandan, $40,476

District 9 House GOP nominee Donna Henderson, of Calvin, $39,968

District 25 Sen. Larry Luick, R-Fairmount, $37,841

District 27 Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, $37,349

District 44 Rep. Karla Rose Hanson, D-Fargo, $32,534

District 19 Rep. David Monson, R-Osnabrock, $29,347

District 28 Rep. Mike Brandenburg, R-Edgeley, $29,100

Candidates have raised an average of about $12,895, though several candidates have raised less than $1,000.

Two have raised nothing: independent District 20 House candidate Cathy Brenan of Hillsboro and Fargo-area Republican District 21 Senate nominee William Kloubec.

Fifteen Democrats have raised more than the average. Some candidates, such as Boehm, have given large amounts of their own money to their campaigns, while others, such as Cleary, have garnered smaller donations from a large number of people.

Ninety-three Republicans, 42 Democrats and four independents are running for 98 seats in the Legislature.

Republicans control the House of Representatives 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

The 2023 Legislature will see major turnover in leadership and committee chairs due to high-profile retirements, reelection losses and redistricting. At least 30 of 141 lawmakers won't be back.

Bismarck race

The District 35 Senate race between Cleary and Sen. Tracy Potter, D-Bismarck, appears to be the most expensive legislative race in the state, with the candidates raising about $106,000 combined.

Both are among the top fundraising candidates for their respective parties. The District 35 Senate race also was the state's most expensive legislative race in 2018.

The seat is the only one held by a Democrat representing Bismarck.

Cleary said the district is "one of the few remaining, competitive districts in western North Dakota," with "independently minded" voters.

"I'm really grateful for everyone who's supported the campaign financially. I've been having a lot of good conversations, sharing with people the values and the goals I hope to bring to the Capitol, and thankful for the support that they've given in that way, too," he said.

Potter said the "highly contested" race is so because the Republican Party "would like a monopoly on this city delegation." Five districts encompass Bismarck.

Big money doesn't always ensure a victory.

Newcomer Boehm in the June primary election defeated longtime Sen. Jessica Unruh Bell, R-Beulah, who had raised more than $120,000. He had raised about $32,000, much of it his own money.

Dakota Leadership

Gov. Doug Burgum has given $1.375 million this year to the Dakota Leadership PAC, a political group run by former advisers that has targeted fellow Republicans, notably in June elections.

Filings indicate he's given $140,000 of that total since the June primary, when intraparty races took place within the state's dominant Republican Party.

The group targeted ads in eight districts last June, with mixed results.

The wealthy former software executive's hefty donations have drawn scorn from ultraconservative Republican lawmakers who have called the governor's spending improper and illegal.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, burned Dakota Leadership mail ads in a video posted on the night of the June primary election. The group had supported his primary opponent, Rep. Dave Nehring, R-Bismarck, whom Magrum defeated.

Many Democrats and Republicans have denounced Burgum for the perception of attempting to buy a friendlier Legislature.

Burgum has said his donations are nothing new in politics, citing legislators and executive branch officials who have supported each other in elections.

Dakota Leadership Chairman Levi Bachmeier declined to say what races the group is targeting this fall.

"Just like a coach wouldn’t post their playbook online, we don’t publicly discuss our strategy," he told the Tribune.

The group, however, is not engaging in ballot measure campaigns to put term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, and to legalize recreational marijuana. Burgum has said he supports the term limits measure.

Dakota Leadership has spent more than $1.33 million this year, with a nearly $40,000 ending balance reported Oct. 7. How the group spent that money isn't reported.

Burgum gave more than $3.23 million to Dakota Leadership in 2020, and about $48,000 in 2021.