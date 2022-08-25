 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

North Dakota Young Republicans group rejects slurs, refutes 'libel cancel culture'

122121-nws-republican-hq

Ronald Reagan Republican Center in Bismarck is the state headquarters for the North Dakota Republican Party. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

Leaders of the North Dakota Young Republicans in a statement Wednesday made clear the group rejects bigotry but decried "libel cancel culture" they see targeting their organization.

Forum News Service columnist Rob Port on Friday reported the slurs posted in a private Young Republicans chat group from images of messages provided to him, including racist, antisemitic and homophobic slurs.

The state Republican Party condemned the messages in a statement Saturday. The state Democratic-NPL Party also denounced the situation.

Several sitting lawmakers and legislative candidates are Young Republicans. Port reported on messages posted by the North Dakota State University College Republicans president and a Fargo-area District 11 House nominee.

Young Republicans leadership said, "Cancel culture has become the norm for addressing conflict. We cannot grow by negation, it won’t take long before there is nothing left. We must talk about what faces us, because truth is found through words."

The statement went on to say the leadership team "is committed to fostering civil discourse among our members. We provide a platform that aligns with our mission: to recruit, train, and elect young Republicans.

"NDYR rejects racial, sexual, and religious supremacy of any form. We reject the use of degrading and harmful slurs. We continue to stand with the NDGOP platform to defend traditional family values," the leaders said.

"We condemn the political weaponization of labels from the media and government against politically active Americans regardless of their political ideology," their statement said. "We refute the libel cancel culture that has been attached to the Young Republicans. We support free speech that's guaranteed in the U.S. Constitution. Free speech means you can say what is on your mind without fear of legal action, but freedom requires responsibility. The comments in question from non-dues paying participants do not represent the organization as a whole."

NDSU President David Cook on Tuesday addressed the posts in a video. He noted the comments are "protected free speech" but "not reflective of our NDSU values."

He encouraged campus members "to work toward a community of respect this semester." 

The GOP State Committee last year removed the Young Republicans and the College Republicans as voting members of the board. The groups were placed in "ex-officio non-voting status." The State Committee includes the party's 47 district chairs and approves party bylaws and convention plans. 

The Young Republicans had sat on the board since 2019. The group expressed disappointment with the decision. Party Chairman Perrie Schafer said the GOP will continue to work with both organizations, but the committee preferred they be ex-officio members.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

