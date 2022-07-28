North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance director to retire

North Dakota Workforce Safety & Insurance Director Bryan Klipfel plans to retire at the end of the year, creating more turnover for Gov. Doug Burgum's administration.

The longtime member of Burgum's Cabinet will retire Dec. 31, according to a statement Thursday from the governor. Klipfel has led WSI since 2009 after 30 years in the North Dakota Highway Patrol, where he was superintendent from 2003-07.

Klipfel from 2019 through 2021 also led Job Service North Dakota as interim executive director. During his leadership the agency handled more than 280,000 unemployment claims amid the coronavirus pandemic, paying out more than $1.25 billion.

“From working to make our state safer through increased visibility and collaboration with other law enforcement, to providing relief to workers during the pandemic by handling 14 years (worth) of unemployment insurance claims in 14 months, to providing a safe, secure and healthy workplace, Bryan has been a champion for the well-being and safety for all, helping to ensure that North Dakota continues to be a great place to live and work," Burgum said in a statement.

Klipfel said he intends to spend more time with family in his retirement.

“It has been an incredible privilege serving the citizens of North Dakota for the past 46 years," he said in a statement. "I appreciate the governor’s support and the opportunity to serve as director of WSI. Over the last 13 years, the greatest thing I learned is Team WSI is resilient and talented. I am leaving them in good hands with a strong leadership team who will continue building on their purpose of caring for injured workers.”

The WSI director position will be posted immediately, according to the governor's office.

Klipfel is the fourth Cabinet member in the last six weeks to announce his or her retirement or resignation.

Chief People Officer Stacey Breuer resigned Tuesday, effective Aug. 12, to return to work at Doosan Bobcat North America.

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette is retiring Aug. 31, though he will stay on part time through the legislative session next year.

Former Commerce Commissioner James Leiman resigned last month to take a position with a global think tank, but he will continue working for the state part time to help with economic development projects.

Burgum since the start of 2021 has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, and Indian Affairs.