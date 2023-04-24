North Dakota's Department of Water Resources has issued two state permits that further pave the way for BNSF Railway to replace the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge over the Missouri River between the two cities.

The decision comes over the objections of a local citizens group that has indicated it might sue over the project.

Water Resources for months has been considering whether to issue two sovereign lands permits -- one for construction of a new bridge, and one for removal of the old. Sovereign lands of North Dakota are defined as areas lying within the ordinary high-water marks of navigable lakes and streams.

Water Resources held hearings on each permit earlier this year. They drew extensive testimony from members of the Friends of the Rail Bridge nonprofit, who touted the bridge's historical, cultural and aesthetic attributes and listed what they said were legal reasons for keeping the 140-year-old bridge.

The railroad maintains that the aging bridge needs to be replaced with a modern structure for safety and efficiency reasons. The U.S. Coast Guard after a nearly three-year environmental review of the BNSF plan concluded the bridge “is approaching the end of its useful life and needs to be replaced.”

BNSF has secured nearly all of the approvals it needs to build a new structure and remove the old. They include permits from the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality water quality certification, and an agreement with the Bismarck City Commission giving the railroad the right to access certain portions of city property and to obtain soil from the land.

The Department of Water Resources on Monday issued a statement saying "DWR has reviewed all application materials and comments and has approved both applications" for the sovereign lands permits. The agency didn't immediately comment on its reasoning.

History and ownership

The bridge is part of the congressionally designated Northern Plains National Heritage Area and is eligible for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The preservation group envisions a pedestrian bridge tourism attraction but hasn't said how it would be funded. A 2019 feasibility study conducted by North Dakota State University estimated the cost at just under $7 million.

FORB has said the question of who owns the bridge has stopped private foundations from committing. The group believes the bridge is state property and that it could not be removed without approval from the State Historical Board. The board in March passed a resolution expressing support for preserving the bridge but noting that it does not have authority or expertise to determine ownership.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley in March informed the board that he does not believe it has the authority under state law to stop demolition of the bridge because the structure "has always been owned privately."

BNSF has called FORB's state-ownership argument “legally absurd." The railroad maintains it hold clears title to the bridge.

Federal officials determined the best alternative is to build a new bridge about 20 feet upstream and remove the existing bridge. Side-by-side bridges in the river channel would result in a floodplain rise, according to the Coast Guard.

FORB has said it does not oppose a new bridge, as long the existing one is maintained. Members believe a studied-but-rejected alternative -- building a new structure 92.5 feet upstream -- would have been feasible. The railroad disputes that, saying financial, logistical and environmental reasons precluded that option.

FORB previously indicated it’s considering a lawsuit to try to save the existing bridge but said it needed to first exhaust its potential administrative remedies, including seeking rejection of the sovereign lands permits.

