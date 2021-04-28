North Dakota 'vaccine passport' ban goes to governor

North Dakota lawmakers have passed a limited ban on so-called "vaccine passports" after other, failed attempts.

A House-Senate conference committee amended the ban into House Bill 1465, which was primarily for an optional study of health insurance networks. The House on Wednesday adopted the conference committee report and passed the bill 72-14; the Senate later did so, 44-3. The bill goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act upon receipt.

Vaccine passports refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against a disease such as COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.

The bill bans state and local governments from requiring vaccination documents and mandating that businesses do so for employment or services. Higher education institutions are exempt.

The bill also prohibits businesses, but exempts health care and long-term care providers, from requiring vaccination documents of their patrons and customers for access, entry or services.