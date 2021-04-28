North Dakota 'vaccine passport' ban goes to governor

North Dakota lawmakers have passed a limited ban on so-called "vaccine passports" after other, failed attempts.
A House-Senate conference committee amended the ban into House Bill 1465, which was primarily for an optional study of health insurance networks. The House on Wednesday adopted the conference committee report and passed the bill 72-14; the Senate later did so, 44-3. The bill goes to Gov. Doug Burgum, who has three legislative days to act upon receipt.
Vaccine passports refer to documents that verify someone is vaccinated against a disease such as COVID-19. Advocates say they can help protect public health, and enable people to more freely travel and frequent businesses. Opponents view them as infringing on personal freedom and private health choices.
The bill bans state and local governments from requiring vaccination documents and mandating that businesses do so for employment or services. Higher education institutions are exempt.
The bill also prohibits businesses, but exempts health care and long-term care providers, from requiring vaccination documents of their patrons and customers for access, entry or services.
"While I don't think that neither the state nor political subdivisions have any plans on doing this, nor do I believe any businesses have any plans of requiring this type of records or certification, I understand that there's a lot of concern out there," Rep. Robin Weisz, R-Hurdsfield, told the House. "This should alleviate the concerns from the general public."
The bill has no specific penalty, but Weisz said businesses could be in violation of their licensing.
The legislation does not name disease-specific vaccines, and it exempts the state's school immunization law. The bill would apply only outside of a public health emergency or disaster, with a vaccine given emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Burgum has ended North Dakota's yearlong coronavirus state of emergency, effective this Friday. The FDA has given emergency use authorization to three COVID-19 vaccines, from Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.
Lawmakers have tried a few vehicles to oppose or prohibit vaccine passports.
The Senate last week defeated a bill with House amendments including a ban on government mandates for private entities to require vaccine passports.
Rep. Sebastian Ertelt, R-Lisbon, sought to introduce a late bill last week that would have banned government entities from requiring documentation of people's vaccination status and would have made businesses that do so ineligible from receiving or using public money or tax incentives. The House turned down his request to introduce the bill, which drew an outburst of boos from balcony visitors.
The Legislature also sent a resolution to Congress opposing vaccine passports.
The House earlier this year defeated several bills related to vaccinations, including ones to prohibit people's inquiries and access to others' vaccination status and records, and to ban refusal of services to people who are unvaccinated.
