North Dakota transgender sports bill would revive ban and add study

"If we are doing something that is harmful, it can be studied and can report it back to the next legislative session. If we are doing something that is the right policy, then we'll find that out as well," he said.

Dwyer said he hopes the study also looks at cross-sex surgeries and hormones.

Supporters of the legislation say it ensures fairness in girls sports. Opponents say it discriminates against transgender people and risks inviting litigation and repelling sports tourism.

"There's nothing about this bill that I can find any redeeming quality in," said Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks.

Dwyer, Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, Reps. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, supported the bill. Bakke and Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, opposed it.

The bill goes back to the House, which must adopt the conference committee report and vote on the bill itself to send it to the Senate.

Either chamber could defeat the bill by adopting the conference committee report and then voting down the bill. The bill also could go back to the conference committee should either chamber reject the report. Should both chambers approve the bill, it would go to Gov. Doug Burgum.

