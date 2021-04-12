North Dakota transgender sports bill would revive ban and add study

State lawmakers have revived legislation that would restrict transgender girls in K-12 sports.
A six-member House-Senate conference committee by a 4-2 vote Monday approved amendments to House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, which would prohibit public elementary and secondary schools from "knowingly" allowing a student to participate on a school-sponsored athletic team exclusively for their opposite sex. The bill does allow girls to play on boys sports teams.
The bill also includes an optional 2021-22 interim study of the impact of the bill on student athletic events. Any findings and recommendations would go to the 2023 Legislature.
The bill is not as broad as the more-sweeping House-passed version, which extended to publicly funded entities, facilities and events. Opponents said the House-passed bill would have affected colleges and club sports.
The bill also melds with a study that's similar to what the Senate approved last month. The Senate gutted the bill and replaced it with a study of issues such as economic impacts and potential of litigation.
Sen. Mike Dwyer, R-Bismarck, who brought the amendments, said the bill would be more limited in its scope, and the study could prove beneficial.
"If we are doing something that is harmful, it can be studied and can report it back to the next legislative session. If we are doing something that is the right policy, then we'll find that out as well," he said.
Dwyer said he hopes the study also looks at cross-sex surgeries and hormones.
Supporters of the legislation say it ensures fairness in girls sports. Opponents say it discriminates against transgender people and risks inviting litigation and repelling sports tourism.
"There's nothing about this bill that I can find any redeeming quality in," said Sen. JoNell Bakke, D-Grand Forks.
Dwyer, Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, Reps. Karen Rohr, R-Mandan, and Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, supported the bill. Bakke and Rep. Mary Schneider, D-Fargo, opposed it.
The bill goes back to the House, which must adopt the conference committee report and vote on the bill itself to send it to the Senate.
Either chamber could defeat the bill by adopting the conference committee report and then voting down the bill. The bill also could go back to the conference committee should either chamber reject the report. Should both chambers approve the bill, it would go to Gov. Doug Burgum.
