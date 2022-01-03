 Skip to main content
North Dakota Tourism launches new website; training set Tuesday

North Dakota's Tourism Division has launched an upgraded website, at NDtourism.com.

The enhanced site provides information, photos and videos that showcase the state with a new look and improved usability, according to Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman.

The focus was to ensure the site continues to rank on Page 1 within the Google search engine from organic keywords, given recent changes Google announced impacting the ranking of websites.

Another enhancement is an improved access portal for industry partners. Tourism is hosting a training webinar at 1 p.m. Central time Tuesday, for attraction and recreation providers, event planners and accommodation providers. Go to https://belegendary.link/NDPartnerTraining to sign up.

Tourism is a division of the state Department of Commerce. Its website had nearly 2.2 million visits last year, a record.

Sara Otte Coleman

