North Dakota to receive 49 Afghan evacuees; unclear if any will settle in Bismarck

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Like so many North Dakotans with immigrant roots, refugees bring ingenuity and resilience that make our communities and the economy stronger,” Human Services Executive Director Chris Jones said in a statement. “Resettlement provides a life-saving solution for some of the most vulnerable people in the world and it also creates positive benefits for North Dakota.”

North Dakota has resettled 115 Afghan refugees in the past 20 years. Some have become doctors and business owners, "and have held a variety of careers that contribute to North Dakota’s economic well-being," according to Human Services.

Brittany Sachdeva, vice president of operations for Sanford Health in Fargo, said in a statement that “As one of the largest employers in the state, we understand the positive impact those new to our country can have in helping solve our collective workforce challenges. We look forward to welcoming them to North Dakota and encourage them to join our Sanford family."

Human Services said that North Dakota "will collaborate on the large national effort to support vulnerable Afghans, including those who worked alongside the U.S. in Afghanistan for the past two decades, as they safely resettle in the U.S."