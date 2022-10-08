North Dakota term limits measure raises questions of 'stagnation' vs. expertise

North Dakota voters will decide whether to impose term limits on the governor and state lawmakers -- a change supporters tout for bringing in new blood and opponents decry as unnecessary and a blow to institutional knowledge of the Legislature.

Measure 1 would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice. Term limits would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so. The measure does not affect Congress.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix says he's found a general sense that people don't feel well represented at local and congressional levels, especially since a similar term-limits measure narrowly failed in 1996.

"I think what's changed since then is just down-ticket nationally, if you look at the approval rating of Congress, if you look at people's perception of legislative effectiveness, I think, from the top down to the bottom, there's just a huge groundswell of a need for reform, and I think people inherently know that you're not going to get reform with the same people stuck in positions for decades," said Hendrix, who also is the Minot-area District 38 GOP chairman.

Three outgoing legislative leaders -- who have served a combined 72 years in office -- oppose the measure for reasons such as the turnover rate already in the Legislature and the years it takes to gain a firm understanding of state agencies' workings and budgets. Republican majority leaders attribute the measure to perceived frustration.

"The folks who are sponsors of it haven't shown a lot of love for the governor or for the Legislature, and that's fine. I'm adamantly opposed," said House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington.

Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner and Senate Minority Leader Joan Heckaman, who along with Pollert are not returning next year, also oppose the measure.

Fraud dispute

The measure was roiled in fraud allegations that reached the state Supreme Court last summer.

The court mandated a public vote on the measure, despite Secretary of State Al Jaeger initially rejecting it, citing irregularities such as handwriting discrepancies, noncitizens circulating petitions, and pay-per-signature bonuses which state law prohibits.

Jaeger and Attorney General Drew Wrigley maintain fraud occurred. Hendrix says their claims are "just not accurate."

Authorities are investigating the alleged irregularities that led Jaeger to reject the measure.

'Good first step'

A Tribune analysis counted 66 of 141 lawmakers who have served more than eight years; 28 have served 20 years or more.

Notably, about 30 lawmakers won't be back next year, several of them high profile due to retirements, reelection losses and redistricting.

North Dakota's longest-serving governor, Democrat Bill Guy, was in office from 1961-73. U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., served 10 years as governor from 2000-10. Gov. Doug Burgum won his second term in 2020.

Burgum in a statement said, "We fully support term limits and have for years. While most statewide offices aren’t included in the measure, it’s a good first step and we support it and encourage North Dakotans to give it their full consideration.”

'Echo-chamber mindset'

Hendrix said government can stagnate with resistance to change and new ideas, "and you get a status quo that emerges, and the way that typically emerges is from relationships, and the way relationships emerge is with time."

He cites constituents' frustration with the 2021 Legislature defeating numerous election-related bills.

"I would use as an example of something where the electorate is far ahead of where, unfortunately, the echo-chamber mindset has gotten," Hendrix said.

Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, is one of several Republican lawmakers who are members of the measure's sponsoring committee. He thinks term limits will bring new energy and ideas to the state Capitol.

"This would open it up for other people to be involved, and we would probably create a true citizen legislature as the founders intended," said Magrum, a rancher and master plumber who is running unopposed for a Senate seat.

The Republican-controlled House of Representative last year killed a similar term-limits measure Magrum proposed. It failed 12-78.

Fifteen states have term limits for lawmakers; 36 states have gubernatorial term limits.

'No need'

Wardner, R-Dickinson, sees "no need" for term limits.

He said the measure would take away voters' freedom to elect the people they want. He also cites the turnover already in the Legislature -- about 70% since 2011 by his math.

"Sometimes you need some people that are around for a while that have experience that can explain it to the new ones coming in so that they know what some of the visions are, and those people coming in, if they don't like it, they don't have to follow that," Wardner said.

He sees some of the measure's backers frustrated with how the 2021 Legislature handled so-called "freedom bills," such as legislation banning state-issued mask mandates and vaccination requirements. Despite the Legislature having "corrected all those things," some people feel "they didn't get their way," according to Wardner.

"We listen to our constituents, and that's just the way it is," he said. "This is really a solution looking for a problem."

Knowledge is power

Lawmakers have a lot to learn when in Bismarck, according to Heckaman, D-New Rockford.

"If you think you can learn it in eight years, which would be four sessions, you're mistaken," she said. "I think to understand all of the different workings of all the agencies and then the in-depths of appropriations takes a long time to get knowledgeable about it, and when you don't do that, someone else will take over and run North Dakota rather than the legislators will, I'm afraid."

State government appointees would stand to benefit from what the measure would do, particularly with "running the budgets," she said.

Hendrix finds "fundamentally arrogant" the argument that term limits would hurt the Legislature's institutional knowledge.

"Take anyone in any profession. I think we have nurses and schoolteachers and farmers and, for that matter, janitors that have plenty of knowledge and life experience, and that's how our government is intended to work because nobody has a monopoly on knowledge," he said.

He said the Legislature's current turnover rate confirms the measure as a good idea, being already close to the proposed limits.

"The turnover doesn't necessarily occur in a lot of the right positions or in the positions of leadership, so yes, there's turnover in the chamber, but there's not necessarily a turnover in leadership, not to the same level," Hendrix said.

Lobbyist Lacee Bjork Anderson said, "It's incredibly critical that the state has lawmakers who are fully informed and up to speed on the budgets and the issues and how they impact the state and its citizens, and that's just not something that can happen overnight."

Lawmakers would have to turn more and more toward others with knowledge on issues when longtime members leave the Legislature, she added.

Recruitment?

Both Senate leaders said recruitment is difficult for legislative candidates, especially in rural areas where some people might be the only one with their expertise in their community, such as health care, and can't be gone for four months every two years.

Hendrix said he doesn't see a problem with finding candidates, citing qualified, potential candidates who choose not to run until an incumbent retires.

U.S. Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., a former state party chairman who recruited candidates, said term limits over the long term would lead to a full-time Legislature.

He said he thinks the measure, along with another to legalize recreational marijuana, will pass.

"And that's perfectly OK. The world will go on," he said.