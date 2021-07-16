 Skip to main content
North Dakota term limits measure approved for signature-gathering
North Dakota term limits measure approved for signature-gathering

North Dakota state Capitol

The North Dakota state Capitol in Bismarck is offset by flowers in full bloom in June 2018.

 Mike McCleary

Petitioners have one year to gather signatures for a proposed ballot measure putting term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislature.

Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Friday approved the petition format for the constitutional initiative led by Jared Hendrix, who is also the Minot-area District 38 GOP chairman.

Petitioners need 31,164 signatures. The ballot measure would go to voters in June 2022 or November 2022, depending on when petitions are submitted for Jaeger's review.

The measure would add a new article to the state constitution, effective Jan. 1, 2023, imposing term limits of eight cumulative years each in the House and Senate. The governor could not be elected more than twice.

Term limits would not be retroactive -- meaning the service of current officeholders would not count against them.

The measure's language also would bar the Legislature from proposing amendments to alter or repeal the term limits; only citizens would be able to do so.

The measure's 42-member sponsoring committee includes several state lawmakers linked to the ultraconservative Bastiat Caucus, as well as multiple new GOP district chairmen.

Last spring, Republican district parties censured nine GOP lawmakers -- actions political observers tied to the House expulsion of former Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, for workplace and sexual harassment. Simons denied any wrongdoing and said he was denied due process.

The censures happened at district reorganization meetings, when party members chose their district leaders, many of them new. A censure formally condemns a person's conduct.

North Dakota has no term limits for state elected officials or lawmakers. The governor and lawmakers each serve four-year terms. More than 60 lawmakers have served eight or more years in their respective chamber.

Fifteen state legislatures, including Montana and South Dakota, have term limits.

Al Jaeger

Jaeger

 Tom Stromme

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

