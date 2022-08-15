North Dakota term limits group sues to force measure vote

Supporters of a rejected ballot measure for term limits on North Dakota's governor and legislators have sued the secretary of state to try to force a public vote on the measure.

Measure Chairman Jared Hendrix, who also is a Minot-area Republican district chairman, filed the suit against Secretary Al Jaeger on Friday with the state Supreme Court.

Jaeger in March referred the measure's petitions to Attorney General Drew Wrigley after rejecting about 29,000 signatures due to alleged violations of state law, such as likely forgeries, circulators who were neither North Dakota qualified electors nor U.S. citizens, and offers or payments of bonuses to circulators, among other irregularities.

Petitioners submitted 46,315 signatures. They needed 31,164 valid signatures to prompt a public vote. Jaeger accepted about 17,000 signatures.

The lawsuit states, "The committee submitted a sufficient number of signatures to place the Term Limits Initiative on the November 8, 2022 ballot. Having been elected himself eight times, the secretary surely is not a fan of term limits as a matter of policy. His decisions in this case were arbitrary and are not supported by the law or the facts on which the secretary claims to have relied in reaching his determination."

Jaeger's review and a state crime bureau investigation conducted at his request brought the irregularities to light. Wrigley last month referred the matter to the Ward County State's Attorney's Office for possible prosecution.

Jaeger is not seeking reelection. He declined to comment on the lawsuit, citing the ongoing litigation.