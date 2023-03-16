The North Dakota Supreme Court is upholding a temporary block of the state's abortion ban.

The ruling came Thursday in the lawsuit brought last summer by the Red River Women's Clinic, formerly the sole abortion provider in North Dakota. The clinic moved from Fargo to Moorhead, Minnesota, last year after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs decision, which overturned the constitutional right to an abortion in Roe v. Wade.

North Dakota's 2007 Legislature passed a trigger ban, to take effect and ban most abortions when Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Attorney General Drew Wrigley sought to vacate South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick's preliminary injunction of the trigger ban.

The court heard oral arguments last fall.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen wrote in the majority opinion, "While the regulation of abortion is within the authority of the legislature under the North Dakota Constitution, RRWC has demonstrated likely success on the merits that there is a fundamental right to an abortion in the limited instances of life-saving and health-preserving circumstances, and the statute is not narrowly tailored to satisfy strict scrutiny."

Moving through the Legislature is Senate Bill 2150, by Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg, which would revise language of the state's 2007 abortion trigger ban and 2013 "heartbeat bill" in the wake of the Dobbs ruling.

The Senate passed the bill in January in a 43-4 vote. The bill awaits a House vote after a 12-2 "do pass" recommendation from the House Human Services Committee, following a hearing this week.

Check back later for updates to this story.