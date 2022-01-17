North Dakota Supreme Court justice seeks final term

North Dakota Supreme Court Justice Daniel Crothers will seek reelection for what he says would be a final term.

Crothers, 65, told the Tribune that he is circulating petitions to be on the ballot. North Dakota's judiciary is nonpartisan.

Crothers said he has "sought to always treat litigants with respect, to examine district court proceedings under the proper and established standard of review, and to remember the Legislature is the policy branch of government. I will continue that approach to judging.

"I also have served on several Standing Committees of the American Bar Association, and through those activities I have learned how the legal profession is changing on the national and even international level," he said. "I intend to use what I have learned there to help prepare North Dakota's lawyers and legal educators for the changing future."

Former Republican Gov. John Hoeven appointed Crothers to the court in 2005. Crothers won an unexpired four-year term in 2008 and a 10-year term in 2012. He was unopposed both times.

No challenger has emerged for the seat, the only one of the five-person high court on the ballot this year.

Crothers graduated in 1979 from the University of North Dakota with studies in political science, journalism and early American history. The Fargo native earned his law degree from the UND School of Law in 1982.

He was a law clerk for the New Mexico Court of Appeals in Santa Fe from 1982-83. He was a Walsh County prosecutor from 1983-84. He was in private practice in Santa Fe, Grafton and Fargo from 1983-86. He was a member and partner with the Nilles Law Firm in Fargo from 1987-2005.

The Supreme Court handled several high-profile cases in 2020, including a three-way fight over the seat of a dead, victorious legislative candidate; the disputed residency of a state candidate; and the removal from the ballot of a divisive constitutional initiative for sweeping election changes.

The annual salary of a state Supreme Court justice is $165,845.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

