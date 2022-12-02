 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota Supreme Court applicants include judges, prominent attorneys

North Dakota Supreme Court chamber

North Dakota's Supreme Court hears oral arguments in its Ralph J. Erickstad Courtroom in the state Capitol in Bismarck. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

At least six people have applied to succeed retiring Justice Gerald VandeWalle on the North Dakota Supreme Court.

The applicants, from whom the Judicial Nominating Committee will make recommendations to the governor for an appointee, include state district court judges and a federal prosecutor.

They are:

  • South Central District Judge Doug Bahr
  • Northwest District Judge Daniel El-Dweek
  • Assistant U.S. Attorney David Hagler
  • Defense attorney Kiara Kraus-Parr
  • Fargo attorney Angela Elsberger Lord
  • North Central District Judge Stacy Louser

The application period closes Friday afternoon. 

The appointment process will unfold amid the holiday season and the early weeks of the legislative session, which begins Jan. 3. 

VandeWalle informed Gov. Doug Burgum last month he plans to retire Jan. 31 after serving on the court for over 44 years. VandeWalle, 89, cited declining health including nerve, eye and heart issues.

He is the longest-serving state Supreme Court justice, and was chief justice from 1993-2019, when he stepped back due to declining energy.

Burgum's appointee will serve until 2026, when he or she will have to run for an eight-year term to keep the seat on the five-member court.

The annual salary of a justice is $169,162.

Check back later for updates. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

