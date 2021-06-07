North Dakota state revenues yield 'mixed bag' in pandemic

State tax collections have stayed ahead of lawmakers' projections despite the disruptive coronavirus pandemic, in which some tax types have fared differently than others.
The state's 2019-21 budget cycle ends June 30. April general fund revenues were 1.2% ahead of a 2019 legislative forecast, or more than $2.7 million. Since the budget cycle began in July 2019, state revenues have kept 2.2% above projections, or $96.6 million ahead.
May revenue figures are not yet published, but look to be "fairly positive as well," Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette said Monday.
"The fact that we are still tracking slightly above in total is positive news, a story that not every state has," he said.
Pandemic impacts
Overall sales taxes, the largest general fund revenue, are 2.5% behind the 2019 forecast, or about $42.3 million. Sales taxes are a good indicator of business activity and consumer confidence, Morrissette said.
He noted taxes from the sale of new and used motor vehicles have continued a monthslong trend of collections over forecast: 23% in April, or $2.4 million. Greater demand for recreational vehicles in the pandemic likely is a reason for the trend, Morrissette said.
Oil taxes plummeted amid the pandemic, coming in as low as 83% below forecast in July 2020. May oil tax revenue, generated from March production, was 16% below projections, or about $32.3 million.
Overall oil taxes are 26% under forecast, or nearly $1.17 billion. Oil tax revenue flows through a series of state government funds and also is distributed to oil-producing counties and cities.
State Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said North Dakota fared well economically in the months before the pandemic, which provided a consistent revenue cushion.
The state hasn't tapped its rainy day fund in the pandemic, as the Legislature did in 2016 and 2017 due to slumped commodity prices resulting in a $1 billion revenue shortfall.
But "we do have kind of a mixed bag when it comes to our revenues and looking at the impacts of the COVID pandemic," Rauschenberger said.
For example, 2020 sales taxes were down 14% compared to 2019, but overall retail trade was higher due to online sales, he said.
April 2020, North Dakota's first full month of the pandemic, brought six times as much tax revenue collected from online retailers than in April 2019.
"Expectedly, locally, we saw a contraction, but what happened was people shifted to online and, frankly, spent more in total when individuals were at home," said Rauschenberger, who is curious how the online shopping trend will continue.
Since March 2020, when the pandemic struck North Dakota, online sales have generated $88.8 million in taxes. The state as of mid-April has collected $118 million since the 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling giving states authority to collect sales tax from remote or online retailers.
"We're talking significant amounts of money being spent online," the tax commissioner said.
Federal aid
A major piece of North Dakota's financial picture remains undetermined: how to spend about $1 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
The state received $1.89 billion from the federal American Rescue Plan aid. The 2021 Legislature already designated about $800 million to $900 million of it. The aid doesn't have to be spent until the end of 2024.
Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who leads a panel that guides the Legislature's interim work, said lawmakers are proceeding "cautiously and slowly" about spending the remaining aid.
"I think right now the attitude of many in the Legislature and amongst legislative leaders is why would we rush to do this when there are still rules being promulgated about what you can and can't do with it," he said.
The Legislature could act on the money during its redistricting session later this year, or have a special session should "something major come up," he said.
The North Dakota Legislature meets every two years, and ended its recent regular session April 30.
"Right now I think a special session to spend that money is on the backburner, and the stove is not on," Holmberg said. Lawmakers will await further federal guidance for the aid, he said.
North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid last year, much of which went toward business assistance and facility improvements.
The 2019 Legislature passed a $14.7 billion budget that included federal money and a $4.84 billion general fund. The 2021-23 budget cycle begins July 1 for a record $16.93 billion spending plan that has federal funds and a $4.99 billion general fund.
