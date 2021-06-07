North Dakota state revenues yield 'mixed bag' in pandemic

"I think right now the attitude of many in the Legislature and amongst legislative leaders is why would we rush to do this when there are still rules being promulgated about what you can and can't do with it," he said.

The Legislature could act on the money during its redistricting session later this year, or have a special session should "something major come up," he said.

The North Dakota Legislature meets every two years, and ended its recent regular session April 30.

"Right now I think a special session to spend that money is on the backburner, and the stove is not on," Holmberg said. Lawmakers will await further federal guidance for the aid, he said.

North Dakota received $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid last year, much of which went toward business assistance and facility improvements.

The 2019 Legislature passed a $14.7 billion budget that included federal money and a $4.84 billion general fund. The 2021-23 budget cycle begins July 1 for a record $16.93 billion spending plan that has federal funds and a $4.99 billion general fund.

