North Dakota state revenues 'a very positive story' so far

State revenues are looking healthy five months into the two-year budget cycle.

General fund revenues through November are 10% ahead of the 2021 Legislature's forecast, or about $106 million, according to an update to North Dakota lawmakers last week.

"A very positive story," Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette told the Legislature's interim Government Finance Committee.

But he pointed out the earliness in the budget cycle, and "a single negative month can quickly erode our nominal variance of $106 million," he told the Tribune.

The Legislature adopted a "very conservative" revenue forecast, "so the bar is set fairly low in terms of the forecast to which we are comparing," he said.

Oil prices have averaged about 30% higher than the $50 per barrel forecast, Morrissette added.

Oil taxes are 20% ahead of forecast for the budget cycle, or $132 million. November oil taxes came in 24% over projections, or more than $38 million.

Oil prices also have an impact on sales taxes from oil field activity, such as purchases of drill pipe and hydraulic fracturing sand. Rising prices also increase the value of royalty payments, which creates more disposable income for royalty owners, Morrissette said.

Sales taxes, the greatest general fund revenue, are 11.3% ahead of forecast, and came in 36% over projections for November, for a $25 million overage.

"Tracking nicely above forecast -- 11% above forecast so far this biennium with five months in," Morrissette told lawmakers.

Motor vehicle excise taxes dipped below forecast in October for the first time in over a year but still are 3% above for the budget cycle.

That tax type had stayed 8-10% over projections month to month, which Morrissette has attributed to low-stock, fast-selling auto inventories and high levels of recreational vehicle sales amid the pandemic.

The $8.6 billion Legacy Fund oil tax savings has generated more than $353 million of earnings so far in the budget cycle.

The fund eclipsed $871 million of earnings in the 2019-21 period.

The state's emergency fund is at nearly $750 million, a near record. The fund is for offsetting revenue shortfalls. It's funded from excess general fund money every two years.

The finance committee also received a preliminary update on money North Dakota could receive from the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill over the next five years. President Joe Biden signed the bill last month.

Preliminary estimates total $2.5 billion of potential funding available for North Dakota, including $2 billion for transportation. Many spending deadlines are unknown.

Funds could be used for improvements to drinking water infrastructure, air quality and highway safety.

Sen. Brad Bekkedahl, R-Williston, noted that the estimated $2.5 billion includes regular federal transportation funding allocations to North Dakota.

"This is not $2.5 billion above and beyond what we normally get," he said.

The state Transportation Department expects to receive an approximate $125 million increase to its funding from the bill in each of the next five years, according to spokesman David Finley.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

