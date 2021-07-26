North Dakota state parks chief to head new Water Resources Department

Gov. Doug Burgum on Monday named the state parks chief to North Dakota's top water job and reshuffled the State Water Commission.

Parks and Recreation Department Director Andrea Travnicek, who began in spring 2020, will head the new state Department of Water Resources, subject to majority approval of the commission on Friday.

“Andrea’s deep background in natural resources and broad experience as an agency leader at the state, federal and international levels will serve the water stakeholders and citizens of North Dakota well,” Burgum said in a statement.

The State Water Commission oversees water projects in North Dakota and comprises the governor, agriculture commissioner and eight regional representatives appointed by the governor to six-year terms.

The 2021 Legislature established the Water Resources Department, headed by the director who will hire and oversee the state engineer and department staff. The director is a Cabinet-level post.

Burgum also appointed Parks and Recreation Deputy Director Paul Taylor as interim director of that agency, effective Aug. 1. Applications open Friday for the director position.