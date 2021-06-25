North Dakota State Library removes Dr. Seuss book, but not for racist imagery

"One of our roles is to provide materials to residents of North Dakota and to supplement the materials that libraries are providing to their local patrons," she said. "I do think, again, there's value in us having those items, and there are other libraries across the state that have some of these Dr. Seuss books and it really is a local decision as to whether or not they remove them."

Soucie said the State Library does not weed its books as regularly as public libraries might. Its last "huge weeding project" was around 2012, and the library also weeds "as we go along," mostly for damaged items, she said.

The library's next large-scale weeding project is not scheduled but will occur in a year or so, according to Soucie. The Dr. Seuss book would have been pulled at that time, she said.

When the publisher announced its decision, Soucie consulted professional librarians who felt that "a publisher no longer publishing a book doesn't automatically mean we pull it from our shelves," she said.

The library very well may have other books with offensive elements, but "libraries do not participate in censorship," she said.