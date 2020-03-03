North Dakota state lab now capable of coronavirus testing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials on Tuesday provided an overview of supplies such as masks that could be worn by workers caring for coronavirus patients. The equipment is stored in the state’s medical cache in Bismarck and in other cities throughout the state, said Tim Weidrich, emergency preparedness section chief for the health department.

The state has stored more than 2 million surgical masks and 1 million N95 masks, which offer greater protection from airborne particles. Weidrich added that the state has distributed more than 300 reusable devices known as PAPRs to hospitals.

“It’s basically a hood that goes over a medical provider,” he said. “It provides filtered air.”

The state has another 300 PAPRs in its cache.

“We have no significant concerns in the short term,” Burgum said. “Our emergency supply is well-stocked.”

People concerned they might have the new coronavirus should contact their local health care provider first for guidance before showing up at the door, officials said. Patients in smaller towns would first look to their local hospital for care and could be moved to another facility with the appropriate resources to accommodate their health needs, Weidrich said.