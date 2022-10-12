North Dakota state IT chief resigns for Bitzero job; 7th Burgum Cabinet member to leave since June

North Dakota's state government information technology chief has resigned, taking a job with a cryptocurrency mining company establishing itself in the state.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday announced Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley's resignation, effective Dec. 2. Riley will be joining Bitzero International as its new CEO of American operations. Burgum appointed Riley to his Cabinet-level job in March 2017.

“Shawn embodies the term ‘transformational leader,’ and the positive impacts of his leadership on innovation, technology and cybersecurity will be felt in NDIT and across our state for years to come,” Burgum said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful for his service to the State of North Dakota.”

Riley wrote in his resignation letter, "The state of North Dakota is now the undisputed national leader in Cyber Security. Our initiatives have changed the education of future generations and unbelievably changed the ability for government to operate in a digital world."

Bitzero Blockchain Inc., a subsidiary of Bitzero International, has leased space in Bismarck and Fargo for administrative operations as it begins transforming a northeastern North Dakota anti-ballistic missile site abandoned in the 1970s into its main data center. The center at the Nekoma site may be used for the mining of bitcoin and other digital currencies, according to Burgum.

Bitzero is backed by strategic investor and “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary. It announced plans last summer to make North Dakota its headquarters for North American operations, saying that within three years it intends to build 200 megawatts of data centers in the state and is involved in a joint venture to become an assembly and distribution hub for graphene battery technology.

Riley's departure is the seventh of Burgum's Cabinet announced in the last four months, including retirements.

Deputy Chief Information Officer Greg Hoffman will serve as interim chief information officer. The job will be posted Friday.

Riley's tenure saw North Dakota "authorize a central, shared service approach to cybersecurity across all aspects of state government, protecting a statewide network that has roughly 252,000 daily users across over 400 entities," according to the governor's office.

The state government defended against an average of 4.5 billion cyberattacks per day in 2021, including K-12 and higher education and other entities touching the state's network.

Riley also oversaw the transition of about 7,000 state employees to remote work after the coronavirus pandemic emerged in North Dakota, "accomplishing in weeks or months what would have typically taken years," according to the governor's office.

Burgum since the start of 2021 also has appointed new leaders for the departments of Health, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, Indian Affairs, Job Service and Commerce.