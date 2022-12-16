 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota State Hospital superintendent resigns

The head of the North Dakota State Hospital has resigned.

The state Department of Health and Human Services on Friday announced Superintendent Rosalie Etherington's resignation. Her last day was Thursday. She had been superintendent since June 2015.

The department said "she will pursue new endeavors and dedicate more time to her family."

HHS Commissioner Chris Jones said in a statement, "I'm grateful for Dr. Etherington's many contributions to the State Hospital and the team and thank her for her commitment and dedication to improving the lives of North Dakotans."

Dr. Eduardo Pelayo Yabut will be interim superintendent until a new superintendent is named. He will continue in his role as medical director.

The State Hospital in Jamestown provides specialized inpatient and residential care to people with severe, complex and persistent mental illnesses and substance use disorders or other simultaneous diagnoses.

Wrongful conviction case judge queries detective

