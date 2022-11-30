 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota State Christmas Tree to be lit up; 'Inspire Hope' is this year's theme

113022-nws-statetree.jpg

Steve Fischer looks for a spot to place a snowman ornament on the North Dakota State Christmas Tree in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall on Tuesday. Fischer along with Andrew Hefda, Lynn Shannon and Rhonda Burckhard were placing ornaments on the 26-foot tree. All of the ornaments are handmade by people from across the state. "We have hundreds, thousands, boxes and boxes, and the oldest one I have put up so far is from 1981," Burckhard said. Shannon, who has helped decorate the tree for several years, said "It's so beautiful when it’s lighted." That will happen Thursday evening.

 Tom Stromme

North Dakota's State Christmas Tree will be lit up in the Capitol's Memorial Hall on Thursday evening.

The 41st annual event that begins at 5:30 p.m. will be hosted by Gov. Doug Burgum and first lady Kathryn Burgum. It's open to the public and will include music, carols and a holiday reading.

This year’s theme is "Inspire Hope,” in connection with Kathryn Burgum's platform of promoting recovery from addiction. She publicly shares her personal story as a recovering alcoholic. The theme also broadly applies to the notion that every person can inspire hope in others during the holiday season, according to the governor's office.

Kathryn Burgum's office earlier invited artists and craftspeople to provide handmade ornaments for the tree.

The tree is artificial. North Dakota hasn’t had a real Christmas tree since 2014, as fire code prohibits live trees in commercial buildings, according to governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki.

The tree will be ceremoniously lit by three people in addiction recovery and their families to signify hope, opportunity and renewal during the holiday season, the governor's office said.

The lighting ceremony will feature performances from the 2022 Governor’s Band, the Bismarck Century High School Wind Ensemble; the Horizon Middle School Sixth Grade Choir; and pianist Joel Gilbertson. Free holiday cookies, hot chocolate and apple cider will be provided.

Attendees can park in the visitors lot south of the Capitol and enter the building through the south entrance. The ceremony also will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of the governor and first lady.

