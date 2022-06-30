 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota state budget director to retire

North Dakota's top state budget official is retiring, but will stay on part time through the legislative session next year.

Office of Management and Budget Director Joe Morrissette's retirement is effective Aug. 31, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Thursday.

Burgum appointed Morrissette to the Cabinet job in 2018. Morrissette was previously deputy tax commissioner, and he has served nearly 30 years in state government, including as a fiscal analyst with OMB and the Legislative Council.

“From improving transparency in state government, to developing the executive proposal for over $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act investments, Joe has been a champion for conservative fiscal management, driven by strategic planning, and helped ensure North Dakota was well-positioned for growth," the governor said in a statement.

Morrissette said, "Like so many who have worked in a position that they love, it is difficult to leave; however, I have the utmost confidence that the OMB team will continue to fulfill our mission without disruption.”

The position will be posted in early 2023. Morrissette will serve as part-time OMB director through the 2023 legislative session. The governor's office said additional staff resources will be found to support the transition.

The Legislature will have new chairs of the House and Senate appropriations committees, meaning new hands will guide budget writing. 

Morrissette's departure creates more turnover in Burgum's Cabinet. Since the start of 2021, the governor has appointed new leaders for the Health Department, Corrections and Rehabilitation, Game and Fish, Parks and Recreation, and Indian Affairs.

Commerce Commissioner James Leiman resigned this month to take a position with a global think tank but will continue working for the state part time to help with economic development projects.

Morrissette

Morrissette

 PROVIDED, POPPY MILLS

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

