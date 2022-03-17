North Dakota state auditor seeks 'noise masking system' for agency's office

North Dakota's financial watchdog is asking a spending panel for a "noise masking system" in his agency's Capitol office.

The governor-led, six-member Emergency Commission meets Wednesday to review several state agency funding requests, including the one from State Auditor Josh Gallion.

His request is to transfer $15,000 from his two-year budget's $13.1 million salaries line to its capital assets line for "a white noise system to help alleviate some of the sound that carries through the office for the employees," Gallion said.

The auditor's office has remodeled its space in recent years, knocking down walls and opening up more of the third-floor Capitol office to accommodate additional staff, he said. The office has 31-33 work stations.

Staff no longer have telephones at their desks; they use communication modules or docks, Gallion said. The devices "act as a speaker and a microphone to communicate during virtual meetings," he said.

"If you don't use a headset, some kind of a headphone device, then sound can be an issue," he said.

A noise-reducing system would "provide some better confidentiality on some phone calls," he added. "It just helps with the work environment."

Discussion about a noise reduction system began in mid-2021 when more staff returned to the office as the coronavirus pandemic waned, he said. The auditor's office spoke with Doosan Bobcat, which has such a system in its Bismarck office.

The state Tax Office has "a sound dampening system" in its eighth floor Capitol office, agency spokeswoman Rachael Flagstad said.

The office's entry is "an open-concept space with cubicles/work stations, along with the reception area for taxpayers to visit our office. Because of the open concept, sound travels," Flagstad said. "The system muffles noise -- seems like ambient background noise (sounds like an HVAC system) and makes the space quieter, as multiple people are often on the phone or talking to visitors."

The system cost $5,773 and was paid for with leftover money from the last two-year budget cycle, she said.

The $15,000 quote for Gallion's office is from a vendor and is based on total square feet occupied by the auditor's office, state Facilities Management Director John Boyle said.

The state auditor said, "I believe in investing in our people, making sure that they've got a work environment that allows them to be productive, be able to concentrate and think about their work."

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

