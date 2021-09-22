North Dakota state auditor: Invalid DUI tests can be dismissed; expert says unlikely to help defendants

The audit points to the State Crime Lab for the issue, citing its "supervisory authority." The lab is part of the attorney general's office.

Stenehjem said neither the lab nor his office's employees perform DUI tests. That's done by county and city law enforcement officers and state Highway Patrol troopers. The lab does provide the test devices to the agencies and provides training at no charge.

"There is no excuse for any law enforcement agency to be using an expired gas cylinder, or for officers to run tests as long as 153 days after the gas cylinder expired, ignoring all the training they were given," Stenehjem said.

The attorney general and the auditor's office disagreed over what "corrective actions" have been in place related to the canisters.

Stenehjem said a process has been around for years "to direct the field inspectors to ensure the gas cylinders are approved and replaced prior to the expiration dates." The auditor's office disagrees, citing its findings.

Stenehjem requested and the 2021 Legislature provided funding to begin replacing the test devices "in fact months before the audit was issued," he said. The new devices will track the expiration date and not allow tests to be run after they expire "so these mistakes cannot be repeated," Stenehjem said.