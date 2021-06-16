North Dakota spending panel puts off some funding requests due to new caps

"Based on the size of our department, there are going to be requests that will come in exceeding the $50 million in '21-'23," Human Services Chief Financial Officer Arnie Strebe said. One Human Services item Wednesday was revised from $100 million of federal funds to $31.6 million.

Council on the Arts Executive Director Kim Konikow said if the caps prevent her agency from doing private-sourced fundraising for programs, the new law conflicts with building public-private relationships.

"It's a fair statement because it's a potential unintended consequence of caps that would limit agencies like yours from seeking grants which don't even require a state match," the governor told Konikow. She said the Council "can't always count on the Legislature to give what's needed" for new programs.

State lawmakers are now eyeing the fall for addressing the new law. That's when the Legislature will meet in a special session for redrawing legislative districts. Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, has tasked an interim committee with reviewing the new law and reporting recommendations in October.

Holmberg has said the Legislature was "a little sloppy in what we passed. It does need to be corrected."