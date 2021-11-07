North Dakota special session poised for major topics, some divisive

State lawmakers can expect long days this week as they work to cut through their special session's major topics, while a slate of proposed bills threatens to put a stick in their spokes.

Republican majority leaders hope for a five-day session beginning Monday to allocate North Dakota's $1 billion of federal Rescue Plan coronavirus aid, reapportion legislative districts and act on other bills outside the main scope.

Much of the work has already been done, according to Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson.

The bills "need to be heard, double-checked and kicked up" for votes, he said. Key to the session's speed will be immediately working out differences between the House and Senate on how to spend the Rescue Plan money, he added.

"We don't wait until the fifth day and start saying, 'Well, can't we get along here?' or 'Can't we agree on this?'" Wardner said.

Leaders won't allow bills to "sit and percolate" for days, he said.

"Most of these issues, they're ready to vote now. It's either up or down," he said. "The research and the work has been done."

Wardner thinks a five-day session is possible, but he sees six or seven days as more likely. House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, has expressed hopes to wrap up late Friday. Both leaders have said they expect committees to work into evenings, potentially resulting in 12-hour days.

Delayed bills committees on Monday will decide which of 21 House and five Senate bills to advance for introduction. Any of those bills would be in addition to the redistricting and Rescue Plan legislation, as well as several, mostly minor bills advanced by interim committees.

Many of the proposed bills deal with divisive issues, such as banning or restricting so-called critical race theory and vaccination requirements. One bill would force pharmacists to dispense the antiparasitic drug ivermectin to treat COVID-19 -- an unproven remedy -- even if against their professional judgment.

Sen. Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, who chairs the Senate Delayed Bills Committee, expects to see bills advance to restrict critical race theory and vaccination requirements.

He wants to ensure every bill is thoroughly vetted.

"Is it something that could certainly wait until next session before we need to address that issue? If we can, we should," Klein said. "If it's an issue that we took up during the (regular) session, and it failed, I don't know that that should go forward."

Sen. Ray. Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, who leads a panel that laid the plans for the special session, said he hopes "we don't get sidelined" from the Rescue Plan money and redistricting, "but there are a few issues that I think the public wants us to address."

"We work for the public so we should certainly be attuned to what it is they want us to address," the longtime senator and top budget writer said, noting concerns of some people over critical race theory and vaccination requirements.

Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, hopes the special session sticks to redistricting and the Rescue Plan money and doesn't stray too far.

"Regular legislative sessions are when policy changes should be made, when the public is most engaged, and squeezing (other bills) through in an expedited fashion is, to me, not appropriate," she said. "It's sort of like telling kids, 'no.' The mom in me is coming out."

Thirty-six organizations signed a letter to the delayed bills committee urging lawmakers to focus on redistricting and the Rescue Plan aid.

"Many of the policy bills that have been submitted require substantive policy debate and a very open public process," Greater North Dakota Chamber President and CEO Arik Spencer told Prairie Public. "It's our fear, at least on behalf of GNDC, that this condensed special session won't allow that vigorous debate to happen."

A "We the People" rally planned for Monday on the Capitol grounds aims to draw lawmakers' attention to personal liberty issues, such as the proposed bills restricting vaccination mandates.

"We need to look out for individual freedom of our citizens, so hopefully by having this rally we'll get enough attention that the rest of the legislators that are on the fence will join us in defending the liberty of our North Dakota citizens," said Rep. Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton, who supports the rally organized by four Minot-area Republican district chairs.

He has two bills relating to election integrity among the 26 proposed for the special session, and he expects the Legislature to continue into the following week.

North Dakota had no documented election fraud in 2020, and President Donald Trump's claims of widespread fraud in the national election have been rejected by election officials, judges and Trump's attorney general at the time.

"With the special session, I don't think we have to worry about the exact amount of days that are being used," Magrum said.

The special session is not subject to the state constitution's 80-day limit every two years. The Legislature would have had only four days to reconvene after its 76-day session adjourned earlier this year had Gov. Doug Burgum not called the special session.

Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, will be busy on both the redistricting and House appropriations panels, which are handling the session's two main topics.

He also has submitted a bill to establish an "in-state investment impact committee" for targeting some of the $8.4 billion Legacy Fund within North Dakota. He said the oil tax savings fund's advisory board has been too slow to implement new investment mandates.

Nathe thinks the special session might go smoother than others are expecting, but not without surprises. He sees consensus but some details to firm up between the House and Senate on the Rescue Plan money.

He too is hopeful for a Friday finish.

"The people of North Dakota don't want us to be sitting there any longer than we have to," he said.

The special session will cost taxpayers about $64,000 per day.

The Legislature has met in special sessions 15 times in state history, most recently in 2016 to address a $1 billion state revenue shortfall.

(Tribune reporter Amy R. Sisk contributed to this story.)

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

