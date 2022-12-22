 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Dakota sets estimated population record

Season opener (copy)

Hailey Nantt, left, and Maple, her pet goldendoodle dog, were among the early shoppers on June 4, 2022, for the first Bismarket of the summer. 

 TOM STROMME, TRIBUNE

North Dakota has a record population of an estimated 779,261 people. 

Gov. Doug Burgum's office on Thursday announced the latest estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau, as of July 1. The figure is an increase of 4,313 from 2021 and of 167 from the official 2020 U.S. census.

"Today’s release from the Census Bureau shows the rate of out-migration declining since 2020, when the (coronavirus) pandemic negatively impacted the state," State Data Center Manager Kevin Iverson said. "North Dakota remains fortunate to have a strong natural rate (more births than deaths) while nearly half the states experienced a natural decline.”

Gov. Doug Burgum said, “It’s encouraging to see a record number of people taking advantage of the abundant opportunities in North Dakota and experiencing our excellent quality of life. Even with this population growth, we continue to face major workforce challenges, and we look forward to working with state lawmakers when they convene in January to make North Dakota even more attractive to families and workers."

North Dakota remains the fourth-least-populous state, with more people than Alaska, Vermont and Wyoming and fewer people than South Dakota.

North Dakota's population grew 16% from 2010 to 2020. The state has been among the fastest-growing in the nation amid the Bakken oil boom in western North Dakota.

 

