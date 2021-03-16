North Dakota senators hear of potential risks in transgender sports bill; supporters tout girls fairness

"I introduced this bill to ensure that all students continue to have the opportunity to participate on a level playing field with their peers without having to compete with a member of the opposite sex that is likely to have physical and physiological advantages," Koppelman said.

Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, said the bill protects girls high school sports and creates uniform standards statewide.

Concerned Women for America of North Dakota State Director Linda Thorson said "fair competition and equality in women's sport in North Dakota are under threat, and this legislation is a remedy."

But bill opponents say it would have costly consequences if made law.

Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau President/CEO Charley Johnson said the bill is "anti-business" and comes after a 2020 loss of $1.2 billion in travel, tourism and hospitality revenue in North Dakota.

Youth sports events from last summer to this spring generated a "modest recovery," Johnson said -- "huge business for our state." For example, USA Wrestling has held a 10-day tournament at the Fargodome for more than 25 years.