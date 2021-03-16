North Dakota senators hear of potential risks in transgender sports bill; supporters tout girls fairness

Passing a bill restricting transgender student athletes would ignite costly litigation, repel sports tourism and violate federal regulations, a North Dakota Senate panel heard Tuesday.
Supporters say the bill ensures fairness in girls sports.
The Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony including from some high school students on House Bill 1298, brought by Rep. Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo. The bill passed the House 65-26 last month.
The bill would prohibit a publicly funded school or entity from allowing a person under 18 to participate on a high school girls or boys team exclusively for the opposite sex, or from sponsoring events that allowed it. The bill would allow girls to participate in school sports for boys. For example, some girls play on boys football teams.
"There is already so much transphobia and homophobia in this state. By passing this bill, it will make the state more dangerous for the transgender community and the transgender youth in this state," said Bismarck student Zander Mueller, who identified as a member of the LGBTQ community.
Supporters say the bill upholds Title IX, a 1972 federal law that protects people from sex-based discrimination in school programs and activities that receive federal money.
"I introduced this bill to ensure that all students continue to have the opportunity to participate on a level playing field with their peers without having to compete with a member of the opposite sex that is likely to have physical and physiological advantages," Koppelman said.
Rep. Kathy Skroch, R-Lidgerwood, said the bill protects girls high school sports and creates uniform standards statewide.
Concerned Women for America of North Dakota State Director Linda Thorson said "fair competition and equality in women's sport in North Dakota are under threat, and this legislation is a remedy."
But bill opponents say it would have costly consequences if made law.
Fargo-Moorhead Convention and Visitors Bureau President/CEO Charley Johnson said the bill is "anti-business" and comes after a 2020 loss of $1.2 billion in travel, tourism and hospitality revenue in North Dakota.
Youth sports events from last summer to this spring generated a "modest recovery," Johnson said -- "huge business for our state." For example, USA Wrestling has held a 10-day tournament at the Fargodome for more than 25 years.
"In a year when a pandemic devastated the hospitality industry, the last thing we need is a new law that throws fresh roadblocks in the way of attracting sports tourism to our communities," Johnson said. "But the passage of this measure would put most of our youth sports groups out of step with their sanctioning bodies and discourage if not flat-out prohibit out-of-state sports organizations from sponsoring tournaments in North Dakota or even letting their sanctioned teams play here."
Other opponents said the bill would generate costly litigation and violate federal regulations. A federal judge last year blocked a similar law in Idaho that bans transgender women from women's sports sponsored by public schools.
American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota lobbyist John Ward said the bill violates the very law supporters say it upholds.
"Title IX protects all students, including students who are transgender, from discrimination based on sex," Ward said. The bill's "underlying legal issues ... will almost certainly result in litigation."
North Dakota University System Student Affairs Director Katie Fitzsimmons said the bill, if passed, could make colleges and universities choose between following federal regulations and violating state law.
"The federal funding that of course we receive -- in forms of grants, research, you name it -- all of that could be threatened if we violate Title IX on our campuses," she told the committee.
The North Dakota High School Activities Association told the Tribune it opposes the bill.
"The NDHSAA does not support bills/laws that reference extracurricular student eligibility," Executive Director Matthew Fetsch said in an email.
The association has a transgender student board regulation that states:
- Any transgender student who is not taking hormone treatment related to gender transition may participate in a sex-separated interscholastic contest in accordance with the sex assigned to him or her at birth.
- A trans male (female to male) student who has undergone treatment with testosterone for gender transition may compete in a contest for boys but is no longer eligible to compete in a contest for girls.
- A trans female (male to female) student being treated with testosterone suppression medication for gender transition may continue to compete in a contest for boys but may not compete in a contest for girls until completing one calendar year of documented testosterone-suppression treatment.
Fetsch did not say how many athletes have competed under the policy, citing federal privacy laws prohibiting the association and member schools "from communicating the eligibility status of students."
Students, some of whom said they left school Tuesday to testify, called the bill harmful for LGBTQ youth, who are at higher risk for bullying and suicide.
Bismarck Century High School junior Olivia Data said she is concerned the bill is not about protecting girls but about hurting transgender students. Dickinson student Truman Hamburger said "this bill will hurt kids" and "will open the doors to gender policing for all students."
"Once we open the door to any form of gender policing, we allow disgruntled competitors or athletes with atypical physiques to be subject to invasive regulations," he said. "We cannot allow accusations of competitors being too masculine or too good to be female in our sport, as it would just evolve into sexism and transphobia."
The committee did not take immediate action on the bill after two hours of testimony. Chairwoman Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, said she "was quite impressed" with the testimony on both sides of the bill, which likely will get its Senate vote next week.
"I thought they were very articulate, and all made good arguments that we have a lot to consider," she said.
