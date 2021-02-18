North Dakota Senate tosses bill brought to reimburse investigated officials; proposal could resurface

North Dakota's Senate on Thursday defeated a bill meant to reimburse several officials who retained attorneys amid criminal investigations into critical audit findings.

Senate Bill 2322, brought by Sen. Curt Kreun, R-Grand Forks, fell 42-5. The bill sought to pay "state employee claims for wrongful criminal investigation or prosecution" related to their work in the last two years and going forward. Reimbursement would apply if a criminal probe did not result in a conviction.

The bill in part sought to reimburse former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer and former Commerce Senior Manager Holly Holt, as well as three North Dakota State College of Science leaders, including President John Richman, costing taxpayers $48,136.

The five officials submitted claims for reimbursement after criminal probes launched in the wake of critical audit findings that the state auditor forwarded for investigation. No criminal charges resulted. State Risk Management Division officials denied the claims, determining they weren't viable.