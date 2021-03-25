North Dakota Senate snuffs out recreational marijuana proposal

North Dakota's Senate on Thursday soundly defeated joint bills to legalize and tax recreational marijuana.

The Senate snuffed out House Bill 1420, brought by Rep. Jason Dockter, R-Bismarck, on a 10-37 vote after more than 30 minutes of debate.

Dockter brought the legalization bill to be "proactive" against citizen-initiated measures to legalize marijuana through the state constitution, as South Dakota voters did in 2020.

Constitutional measure backers already are proceeding with a 2022 effort. North Dakota voters in 2018 defeated a ballot measure to legalize recreational marijuana, with 59% opposed. Efforts to put the question on the ballot failed in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic inhibiting signature gathering. Marijuana remains federally illegal.

"Is it better to let it happen as it likely will eventually, or should we provide some guideposts which would contain its evolution?" said Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo. "North Dakota is surrounded by three states and Canada who have opened up their marijuana laws, and being an island of resistance is probably unsustainable."