North Dakota Senate rejects introduction of recreational marijuana measure

North Dakota's Senate in a procedural vote Thursday sunk a late proposal to put legalized recreational marijuana on the ballot next year.

The Senate Delayed Bills Committee on Tuesday had approved 3-2 the introduction of a constitutional resolution by Sen. Dick Dever, R-Bismarck, that would put to voters whether to legalize the drug for recreational use.

The resolution likely would have been set for a hearing before the Senate Human Services Committee. But the Senate in a 21-26 vote on Thursday effectively killed the measure by rejecting the Delayed Bills Committee's report.

"As far as I understand, the body decided that we didn't need to have a delayed bill dealing with a constitutional measure for recreational cannabis," said Senate Assistant Majority Leader Jerry Klein, R-Fessenden, who chairs the Delayed Bills Committee.

The Senate last week soundly defeated a bill to legalize but restrict recreational marijuana. The 50-page bill, which passed the House, came as an effort by lawmakers to head off a proposed citizen-initiated measure to legalize marijuana through the state constitution, as South Dakota voters did in 2020. Montana voters also approved recreational marijuana last year.