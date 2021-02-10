North Dakota Senate rejects bill aimed at hiring local for energy projects

Backers of the bill, including the Laborers’ International Union of North America, had indicated they would be OK with striking that part of the proposal and moving forward only with the requirement to report workers’ residency. LIUNA's Local 563 successfully pushed for a similar reporting requirement in Minnesota and has tried for several years in North Dakota to get the PSC to act.

The union has documented a significant number of out-of-state workers hired to build wind farms in North Dakota, when many of its members have struggled to get hired for the same projects. The Greater North Dakota Chamber felt the bill would have put another burden on businesses.

Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, the bill’s lead sponsor, said he felt it’s important to track hiring data.

“I think this is a proper attempt to document when we incent a business and we say, ‘This is going to help our local workers,’” he said. “Let’s just document it and find out if they are local workers or not.”

