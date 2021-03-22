North Dakota Senate reconsiders, defeats bill ensuring physical polling places

North Dakota's Senate on Monday reconsidered and narrowly defeated a bill to guarantee physical election polling locations.

Sen. Diane Larson, R-Bismarck, who was absent from the Senate on Friday when the bill passed 25-20, asked the body to reconsider House Bill 1198, brought by Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks.

"This bill did seem to me to go too far in completely restricting the ability of the governor to react so that we do have the ability to vote" in elections, said Larson, who voted against the bill.

It fell 23-24 on Monday, one vote shy of staying alive.

The legislation would have prohibited the governor from issuing an executive order suspending or amending provisions in laws, orders or state agency rules related to the required minimum of physical polling places. The House last month passed the bill 77-17.

Gov. Doug Burgum last year signed an executive order waiving the requirement that counties provide at least one physical polling site for the June 2020 election, due to the coronavirus pandemic. His spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday on whether Burgum would have vetoed the bill.