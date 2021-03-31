 Skip to main content
North Dakota Senate puts governor's salary issue to rest
North Dakota Senate puts governor's salary issue to rest

Gov. Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum presents his budget address to a joint session of the Legislature in December 2020.

 Mike McCleary

Gov. Doug Burgum is set to receive a salary despite his desire to decline a paycheck.

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday voted 46-1 to approve the $4.4 million two-year budget for the governor's office, sending House Bill 1001 back to the House for concurrence on amendments. The budget includes a $284,475 two-year salary for the second-term governor. Burgum's budget blueprint recommended "0" for his salary. 

As a 2016 candidate, Burgum ran on a message of "reinventing" state government, pledging to "cut runaway government spending, starting with my own salary." 

The wealthy former software executive donated the salary from his first six months in office to the newly created Office of Recovery Reinvented, which combats addiction. His 2017-19 salary went into the state's general fund, though the 2017 Legislature had preferred he take the money.

House budget writers in 2019 said the governor not taking a salary might pressure future office holders and set an improper precedent. Omitting a salary also would leave no money for Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford should he take over.

After the back-and-forth in 2017 and 2019, Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, said Senate budget writers agreed with the House to leave the salary in the budget "and let the governor make a decision about what he wishes to do with that salary." 

Burgum has donated his salary to "various charitable causes aligned with the mission of the Doug Burgum Family Fund (est. 1999) to support youth, education, health and the arts," governor's spokesman Mike Nowatzki has said.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

Capitol Reporter

