North Dakota Senate puts governor's salary issue to rest

Gov. Doug Burgum is set to receive a salary despite his desire to decline a paycheck.

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday voted 46-1 to approve the $4.4 million two-year budget for the governor's office, sending House Bill 1001 back to the House for concurrence on amendments. The budget includes a $284,475 two-year salary for the second-term governor. Burgum's budget blueprint recommended "0" for his salary.

As a 2016 candidate, Burgum ran on a message of "reinventing" state government, pledging to "cut runaway government spending, starting with my own salary."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The wealthy former software executive donated the salary from his first six months in office to the newly created Office of Recovery Reinvented, which combats addiction. His 2017-19 salary went into the state's general fund, though the 2017 Legislature had preferred he take the money.

House budget writers in 2019 said the governor not taking a salary might pressure future office holders and set an improper precedent. Omitting a salary also would leave no money for Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford should he take over.