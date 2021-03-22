North Dakota Senate puts coronavirus wastewater testing bill down the drain

North Dakota's Senate on Monday defeated a bill to require a public hearing and a vote before local officials decide to participate in state or national coronavirus wastewater testing.

House Bill 1259, brought by Rep. Matt Ruby, R-Minot, failed 12-35 in the Senate. The House last month had passed it 87-5.

Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said that with the process under the bill, it would take about a month for a local board to take action on proposed wastewater testing.

In the early months of the pandemic, the testing helped supplement lab testing of individual people for COVID-19, she said, adding that the testing also is not intrusive.

"There is absolutely no way any private person's individual body fluids can be identified through this because of the large volumes of water which are tested," Lee said.

Twenty-one cities, including Bismarck and Mandan, are participating in a coronavirus wastewater study begun last July and administered by North Dakota's Department of Environmental Quality. The study was expanded last fall with $675,000 in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid.