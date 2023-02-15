As conservative North Dakota lawmakers continue to debate what kind of tax relief to pass onto their constituents, two leading bills to reduce property taxes have cleared their first hurdle. Meanwhile, a series of competing proposals to cut income taxes are still taking form.

The state Senate voted 42-4 on Wednesday to approve Senate Bill 2066, which would shift part of the burden of funding K-12 education from property taxpayers to the state.

Senators narrowly approved an amendment to the proposal on Tuesday that diminished the amount of tax relief property owners would receive.

The original proposal from Sen. Don Schaible, R-Mott, would have reduced property taxes by about 25% statewide. The amended bill approved Wednesday would provide most taxpayers with only about two-thirds of that relief, or about a 16.7% overall tax cut, Schaible said.

The amendment also wiped away proposed tax reductions for owners of railroads, pipelines, airlines and some public utilities.

If the bill becomes law, the state would assume an estimated $203 million in education funding from property taxpayers over the next two-year budget cycle.

The chamber also voted 45-1 on Monday to advance Senate Bill 2136, which would significantly expand a property tax credit for older homeowners.

Under the legislation sponsored by Sen. Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, all North Dakota homeowners 65 and older who make less than $100,000 a year would be eligible for a property tax credit of up to $9,500.

Currently, homeowners 65 and older qualify for the Homestead Tax Credit if they earn less than $42,000 a year and they have assets worth less than $500,000. The amount of the tax credit varies by income level, and only pays up to $5,625 for those in the lowest bracket. The credit is also available to homeowners who are permanently disabled.

Lee’s bill dedicates up to $135 million to cover the program’s expansion.

Schaible and other proponents of the bills say they address a core concern of their constituents by lowering the property tax burden on ordinary homeowners. In 2013, lawmakers approved a major property tax buydown, which served as the inspiration for Schaible’s bill.

“Property tax relief is what the voters are asking for,” said Sen. Mark Weber, R-Casselton.

Both proposals will move onto the House of Representatives next month.

Leading policymakers in the House pushed forward Wednesday a couple of bills that would cut income taxes. Republican Gov. Doug Burgum and several influential legislators have argued slashing income taxes would have greater impact and attract more workers than reducing property taxes.

The House Finance and Taxation Committee voted Wednesday to give House Bill 1158 a positive recommendation before it heads to a vote of the entire chamber.

The legislation sponsored by Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier, would eliminate personal income tax for single filers making $44,725 or less and for married filers making $74,750 or less. Higher earners would pay a flat tax of 1.5%.

Headland’s bill would save income earners an estimated $566 million in taxes over the next two-year budget cycle, though nearly $78 million of that would benefit nonresidents. Earners with incomes north of $491,000 would see the greatest benefit from the legislation.

The committee also amended and green-lighted House Bill 1118 on Wednesday. The House must approve the changes for them to take effect.

In its original form, the legislation sponsored by Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, would have granted annual income tax credits to North Dakota residents worth $750 per person or $1,500 per married couple.

The amended version would give state residents tax credits worth $800 per person or $1,600 per couple and establish a 1.99% flat tax rate for all taxable income not covered by the credits.

The amended proposal would save taxpayers about $383 million over the next two-year budget cycle, according to a fiscal note.

Legislative leaders already have begun to discuss the possibility of passing a mix of income and property tax cuts. The House is likely to vote on the income tax proposals in the coming days.