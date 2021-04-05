 Skip to main content
North Dakota Senate passes legislative redistricting bill
North Dakota Senate passes legislative redistricting bill

JASON HEUPEL, TRIBUNE

North Dakota's Senate on Monday approved of the process for redrawing legislative districts later this year, sending the bill back to the House.

Four Republican majority floor leaders brought House Bill 1397, which the Senate passed unanimously. The initial bill drew opposition for exempting from state open records law drafts of the redistricting plan until presented or distributed at a legislative meeting.

The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee last week amended the bill to allow the public to see redistricting drafts online once ready for lawmakers' meetings, likely two weeks beforehand.

"We have made efforts in this bill to make it as open as possible to the public without jeopardizing some of the interim work," said Sen. Howard Anderson Jr., R-Turtle Lake.

The bill still contains the open records exemption. Anderson said the exemption is for withholding preliminary versions of draft plans. The draft plans exemption first occurred in 2011.

The House of Representatives will decide whether to concur on the amendments. If the House objects, a conference committee of senators and representatives will form.

A redistricting committee would meet several times this summer and fall before a special legislative session later this year. Redistricting occurs every 10 years, using census data.

North Dakota has 47 legislative districts, each having one senator and two representatives. Republicans control the House 80-14 and the Senate 40-7.

Reach Jack Dura at 701-223-8482 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

