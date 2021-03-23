North Dakota Senate passes bill to shield audit probes

North Dakota's Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to shield matters the state auditor refers for investigation. The bill now goes to the governor.
House Bill 1127, brought by Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, passed 45-1. It passed the House earlier 62-31. Under the legislation, officials would not be able to divulge information about an investigation until a decision is made regarding criminal prosecution.
Heinert, a former Burleigh County sheriff, brought the bill as a means to prevent jury pools from potentially being tainted due to information being released prior to prosecution. He said a controversial 2019 audit of North Dakota's Commerce Department drew his attention to the issue.
State Auditor Josh Gallion had notified the attorney general of audit conclusions that the department mishandled state money and skirted public bid requirements in developing the state's new logo. The audit drew attention because Gallion publicized its findings.
Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem referred the probe to South Dakota criminal investigators to avoid any conflict of interest. No charges resulted from the criminal investigation, but some GOP lawmakers and former Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer criticized Gallion for his actions. Kommer retained an attorney amid the monthslong investigation and was denied state reimbursement for attorney fees.
Kommer, who resigned last fall to enter the private sector, in October urged lawmakers on an audit review committee to "work with the legislative body to prevent this from ever happening again."
Gallion has said he had an obligation to advance the findings for investigation.
Gov. Doug Burgum has three legislative days to act on the bill once he receives it.
Last year he criticized how Gallion handled audits of the Commerce Department and State Library, saying the audits "created an environment of real fear among state employees."
"This fear became a reality as hardworking, dedicated public servants had to hire their own legal counsel -- at their own personal expense -- to defend themselves against false criminal allegations that in any real-world audit would have been considered non-material classification errors and been mentioned in a footnote of an audit, versus being a headline in a press release," the governor said.
