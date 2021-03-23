North Dakota Senate passes bill to shield audit probes

North Dakota's Senate on Tuesday passed a bill to shield matters the state auditor refers for investigation. The bill now goes to the governor.

House Bill 1127, brought by Rep. Pat Heinert, R-Bismarck, passed 45-1. It passed the House earlier 62-31. Under the legislation, officials would not be able to divulge information about an investigation until a decision is made regarding criminal prosecution.

Heinert, a former Burleigh County sheriff, brought the bill as a means to prevent jury pools from potentially being tainted due to information being released prior to prosecution. He said a controversial 2019 audit of North Dakota's Commerce Department drew his attention to the issue.

State Auditor Josh Gallion had notified the attorney general of audit conclusions that the department mishandled state money and skirted public bid requirements in developing the state's new logo. The audit drew attention because Gallion publicized its findings.