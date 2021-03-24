North Dakota Senate passes bill penalizing mug shot 'extortion'

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to penalize people who collect booking photos, post them online and solicit money to take them down.

The 44-3 vote on House Bill 1294 came a day after the Senate rejected amendments that would have shielded mug shots of arrestees until they were charged with a crime, failed to appear for court or were deemed a fugitive.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, brought the bill. The rejected amendments by the Senate Judiciary Committee were similar to House Bill 1296, also brought by Roers Jones, which would have shielded mug shots until a person was convicted. The House defeated that bill 49-45. The two bills were companions.

House Bill 1294 would impose a civil penalty of at least $500 on people who collect mug shots online and solicit money from subjects to take the photos down -- so-called "mug shot extortion." The bill also would award "reasonable attorney's fees and court costs."