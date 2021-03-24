North Dakota Senate passes bill penalizing mug shot 'extortion'

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to penalize people who collect booking photos, post them online and solicit money to take them down.
The 44-3 vote on House Bill 1294 came a day after the Senate rejected amendments that would have shielded mug shots of arrestees until they were charged with a crime, failed to appear for court or were deemed a fugitive.
Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, R-Fargo, brought the bill. The rejected amendments by the Senate Judiciary Committee were similar to House Bill 1296, also brought by Roers Jones, which would have shielded mug shots until a person was convicted. The House defeated that bill 49-45. The two bills were companions.
House Bill 1294 would impose a civil penalty of at least $500 on people who collect mug shots online and solicit money from subjects to take the photos down -- so-called "mug shot extortion." The bill also would award "reasonable attorney's fees and court costs."
"It gives that person who moved on and doesn't need that to be hanging out on the internet an opportunity to go against those companies that would charge them money to take it down," said Sen. Janne Myrdal, R-Edinburg.
The House earlier passed the bill 81-12. It now goes to the governor.
