North Dakota Senate passes bill ensuring physical polling places

He alluded to Marsy's Law in 2016, the Ethics Commission in 2018 and a lengthy proposed measure in 2020 that the state Supreme Court blocked from the ballot, related to many new election processes.

"In clever but insidious fashion, special interest groups can place something in a measure which sounds very good, like victims rights, military voting or ethics, things we all support, and trumpet those themes in advertising and public statements while hiding very damaging details," Koppelman said.

Bill opponents point to concerns over multiple-page ballots, spacing and costs.

The House last month passed the bill 85-9. The Senate committee did not take action on the bill Friday.

Shortening early voting

The committee also heard House Bill 1373, brought by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo. The bill would decrease early voting from 15 days to nine business days before an election.