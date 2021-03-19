North Dakota Senate passes bill ensuring physical polling places

North Dakota's Senate on Friday passed a bill to guarantee physical polling locations.
House Bill 1198, brought by Rep. Steve Vetter, R-Grand Forks, passed 25-20.
The bill was one of several voting-related bills that saw action Friday. The Legislature saw dozens of bills for election changes introduced in the wake of the 2020 election, a trend nationwide.
House Bill 1198 would prohibit the governor from issuing an executive order suspending or amending provisions in laws, orders or state agency rules related to the required minimum of physical polling places. The House last month passed the bill 77-17.
Gov. Doug Burgum last year signed an executive order waiving the requirement that counties provide at least one physical polling site for the June 2020 election, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sen. Kristin Roers, R-Fargo, said county auditors had struggled to find enough poll workers and personal protective equipment in the run-up to the election, and they asked the governor to waive the requirement.
"The challenge with a bill like this is that we do not have a crystal ball," Roers said. "We don't know what the future holds or what sort of natural disaster or pandemic we could face down the road. Taking away this ability is a reaction to a past event, rather than planning for a future one."
The Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee had given the bill a 5-2 "do not pass" recommendation.
The all-mail June election drew 160,114 voters, or about 27.5% of eligible voters, which was not a record turnout.
Several senators spoke in support of the bill, saying local control is key for administering elections, and expressing frustration with how the June election was handled.
Sen. David Hogue, R-Minot, said a polling place in every county ensures uniformity across the state.
Sen. Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley, said tribal nations "were among the most affected" by the all-mail election, and that some people "were turned away on election day" if they hadn't applied for a mail ballot.
The bill goes to the governor, who has three legislative days to act on it once received.
Measures' full text
House Bill 1173, brought by Speaker Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, would require the full text of constitutional, initiated and referred measures be printed on the ballot. He said the bill would increase measures' transparency.
He told the Senate Government and Veterans Affairs Committee on Friday that North Dakota's constitution has been targeted in recent years for sweeping measures.
He alluded to Marsy's Law in 2016, the Ethics Commission in 2018 and a lengthy proposed measure in 2020 that the state Supreme Court blocked from the ballot, related to many new election processes.
"In clever but insidious fashion, special interest groups can place something in a measure which sounds very good, like victims rights, military voting or ethics, things we all support, and trumpet those themes in advertising and public statements while hiding very damaging details," Koppelman said.
Bill opponents point to concerns over multiple-page ballots, spacing and costs.
The House last month passed the bill 85-9. The Senate committee did not take action on the bill Friday.
Shortening early voting
The committee also heard House Bill 1373, brought by Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo. The bill would decrease early voting from 15 days to nine business days before an election.
"The House felt that we're sort of getting to the point where these elections might be open way too long, and we're trying to give people an opportunity to maybe have the most recent information possible when they go to the polls because there's late, breaking things that happen all the time that might influence their vote," Kasper told the committee Friday.
He also said fewer days for early voting would help alleviate difficulties finding volunteer poll workers, many of whom are seniors.
Opponents said many voters enjoy early voting, and the bill would make voting difficult for Native Americans, many of whom lack street addresses and rely on in-person voting, sometimes traveling great distances to do so.
The House last month passed the bill 78-13. The Senate committee did not take immediate action on the bill Friday.
Processing ballots
The House Government and Veterans Committee on Friday heard Senate Bill 2142, brought by Roers, which would allow local election officials to begin processing ballots up to three business days before Election Day, until the polls close.
Roers said the bill mirrors an executive order Burgum signed last fall, allowing counties to begin processing ballots up to three business days before the November general election, rather than just the day before an election.
"My theory behind this was I would rather they did it right rather than did it fast," Roers told the committee.
The bill had no opposition. Supporters say the bill would help county auditors process election results in a more timely manner. The Senate in January passed the bill unanimously.
The House committee on Friday gave the bill a 9-4 "do pass" recommendation.
