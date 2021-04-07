North Dakota Senate passes ban on state mask mandates; bill goes back to House

North Dakota's Senate on Wednesday approved a ban on state-issued mask mandates.

House Bill 1323, brought by Rep. Jeff Hoverson, R-Minot, had passed the House 50-44. The Senate Political Subdivisions Committee gave the bill a 6-1 "do not pass" recommendation. Chairman Sen. Randy Burckhard, R-Minot, had called the bill banning state and local mask mandates "a knee-jerk reaction" to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sen. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, introduced a floor amendment to disallow state elected officials and the state health officer from issuing a mask mandate. Cities, counties and school boards and businesses would be able to do so. She called the amendment a "compromise."

"I am hoping that we can protect both our freedoms and our safety with these amendments," Bell said.

The Senate approved the amendments 37-10 and passed the amended bill 30-17. The bill goes back to the House for concurrence.

Bill supporters, who rallied Monday at the Capitol, said government officials shouldn't be able to require masks, calling it a personal freedom issue. Opponents said mask mandates are effective and might be useful or necessary in the future.